Why Daycare is Important for Early Childhood Development

Getting access to a screen is as easy as opening a book. While it would be nice to say this only applies to adults, it very much applies to youth, including toddlers and preschoolers. What is the relationship between screen use and reading for these young children? McArthur et al (10.1542/peds.2020-011429) share with us an analysis of data collected on 2,440 mother-child dyads in Calgary, Alberta, where screen use and reading activities were reported by mothers for their children at 24, 36, and 60 months of age. Controlling for relevant confounders, the authors found that increased screen use for children at 24 months was associated with less reading time for mother and child at 36 months, and that less reading time at 36 months was associated with increased screen use at 60 months. While the authors note some important limitations in their analysis including issues of generalizability (given the higher income and educated sample of parents studied) as well as lacking information on what was watched, these results are still concerning.