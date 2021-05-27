Cancel
Why Daycare is Important for Early Childhood Development

 8 days ago

Daycare is a big topic in many households because many parents have big opinions about it. Some parents think their kids should go to daycare, while others feel that it’s better to keep them home until kindergarten. There are pros and cons to both sides, but daycare can significantly impact a child when finally introducing them to grade school. Here are a few reasons to consider daycare for your child. Prepares Them For Learning Many […]

Milwaukee, WImilwaukeecourieronline.com

Next Door Kicks Off Virtual Walk for Early Childhood Education

Next Door is kicking off its Virtual Walk for Children. It will begin Saturday, May 22 and continue through Friday, May 28. The annual event aims to raise awareness and funds for their early childhood education programs. Next Door’s efforts help Milwaukee families and their young children with various aspects...
Lafayette Parish, LAkadn.com

Early Childhood Application Event Planned for June2-3

The LPSS Early Childhood Department is hosting a special event on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3, 2021 to assist parents with completing an application for their children. The event will be held at the Vermilion Conference Center, located at 326 GauthierRoad, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days.
EducationGovernment Technology

My Math Academy Improving Early Childhood Math Skills

As students across the country make the gradual return to in-person classes, teachers have looked to new digital platforms to help combat learning loss and narrow growing achievement gaps in early childhood math that resulted from last year’s drastic shift to remote learning. One such platform, My Math Academy from...
Kidsaappublications.org

Screen Use and Reading in Early Childhood: A Balancing Problem That Needs Our Attention

Getting access to a screen is as easy as opening a book. While it would be nice to say this only applies to adults, it very much applies to youth, including toddlers and preschoolers. What is the relationship between screen use and reading for these young children? McArthur et al (10.1542/peds.2020-011429) share with us an analysis of data collected on 2,440 mother-child dyads in Calgary, Alberta, where screen use and reading activities were reported by mothers for their children at 24, 36, and 60 months of age. Controlling for relevant confounders, the authors found that increased screen use for children at 24 months was associated with less reading time for mother and child at 36 months, and that less reading time at 36 months was associated with increased screen use at 60 months. While the authors note some important limitations in their analysis including issues of generalizability (given the higher income and educated sample of parents studied) as well as lacking information on what was watched, these results are still concerning.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Set to Spend $215,000 for Early Childhood Education

Shreveport city leaders are looking at plan to help get more children ready for elementary school. The city council is considering a measure to move $215 thousand dollars from the city reserve fund to an Early Childhood Education Initiative. This money will provide funding for up to an additional 180 more children to be able to attend Early Childcare Centers on scholarships. The goal is to help these youngsters be better prepared for kindergarten. Experts say the data clearly shows the earlier a child gets started with education, the better they perform throughout elementary school.
Societytheedadvocate.org

Early Literacy Development Skills

Children should be taught the importance of learning and reading early on in their childhood. For kids to grow into successful adults, they need to be fostered by their parents into developing a love for reading. Reading different texts helps them gain experience and broadens the learning horizons for children....
Plaquemines Parish, LAplaqueminesgazette.com

SPES Celebrates Early Childhood End of the Year Program

Despite the tumultuous start to Thursday, May 20, the faculty and staff of South Plaquemines Elementary pulled off a beautiful end of year celebration. The lower end of the Parish faced power outages that lasted throughout the night. Although power wasn’t restored until 10:15 a.m. on the morning of the ceremonies, the faculty and staff were determined to salvage the day.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Early Childhood invites public to LAUNCH

Chaffee County Early Childhood Council members and supporters are invited to a LAUNCH Together thank you celebration 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 with a reception at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Pavilion. Family members are welcome. Participants are asked to register no later than June 11 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TP268XF. There...
HealthCleveland Jewish News

Early childhood educators meet in-person after 15 months

All of the area’s early childhood directors were meeting monthly on Zoom due to COVID-19 until May 19 when they were able to meet in-person. They meet as a team to support, collaborate, problem solve, brag and commiserate with one another. “Yesterday was amazing for me – we were able...
Osceola, IAosceolaiowa.com

The Village Early Childhood Center begins summer program June 7

June 7 begins the Village Early Childhood Center’s summer program which will be filled with weekly visitors from the community educating and entertaining the school age children. Along with visits from various presenters the children go to the pool and public parks every week. Local presenters include:. • Gina’s Cakes-...
EducationNewsCow

Local Early Childhood Professionals Trained In Conscious Discipline

A total of 125 Cowley County early childhood professionals recently gathered for a joint Conscious Discipline training at Ark City High School, according to a news release from USD 470 Friday. The training was a collaborative effort spearheaded by Head Start, USD 470 Early Literacy Initiative, Winfield Early Learning Center,...
Minorities3 News Now

Local early childhood experts share ideas for anti-racist classrooms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Early childhood experts believe it is important to create inclusive classrooms from the start. Dr. Kerry-Ann Escayg, an assistant professor at UNO, said, "decades of research, decades, have shown that young ages develop racial awareness." She said that could be as young as around three years old.
Emmet County, MIPetoskey News-Review

North Central expands degree options in early childhood education

North Central Michigan College has announced that it will offer an Associate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Education to prepare graduates for careers educating and caring for young children in a variety of settings. Beginning in fall 2021, the Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Early Childhood Education will...
LongevityNews-Medical.net

Study shows that telomeres shorten most rapidly during early childhood

Telomeres are protective caps on DNA that shorten as we grow older. Now, one of the first studies to examine telomere length (TL) in childhood finds that the initial setting of TL during prenatal development and in the first years of life may determine one's TL throughout childhood and potentially even into adulthood or older age.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Pursue a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education at CWC

JACKSON, Wyo. — In the fall of 2021, Central Wyoming College will introduce a new bachelor’s degree option in early childhood development. The new program is affordable and includes online, virtual and face-to-face offerings. Director of Marketing and Public Relations Lori Ridgway said the coursework combines experiential opportunities and practical skills to help students pursue local career options.
Sciencehoustonisd.org

Elisa Reyes named new principal of Mistral Early Childhood Center

Elisa Reyes has been selected as the new principal for Mistral Early Childhood Center. She has been with HISD for 23 years. She started as a First-Grade Bilingual Teacher at Barrick Elementary and then she transferred to Sutton Elementary, where she has been for the last 21 years. At Sutton, she has served in different capacities: Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, and First-Grade Bilingual Teacher, Technology Applications Teacher, Instructional Specialist, and currently Dean of Instruction.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Racial Disparities in Developmental Delay Diagnosis and Services Received in Early Childhood

Acad Pediatr. 2021 May 18:S1876-2859(21)00260-6. doi: 10.1016/j.acap.2021.05.008. Online ahead of print. WHAT’S NEW: This study takes a unique analytic approach to evaluate disparities in rates of diagnosis and use of services for DD by accounting for a child’s objective developmental progress allowing researchers to evaluate disparities not associated with differences in prevalence.
Mental HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

We can reduce mental illness in adults if we increase access to early childhood education | Opinion

Risk factors are something commonly discussed in many communities in terms of health and wellness. They can be genetic or environmental, and we frequently hear doctors telling us to watch our diet to mitigate the risk factors of diabetes, or to exercise to combat the risk factors for heart disease. Similarly, when speaking about psychiatric disorders and mental health, the risk factors are better known as ACEs. ACE stands for Adverse Childhood Effects, which are similar to risk factors, and allow us to create a predictive model for psychiatric disorders.
Societyarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

In Remembrance of Foster Care Month: Celebrate Reunification

May was National Foster Care Month, my wife Charity and I have been reflecting on our journeys as foster mothers. We foster children through Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA), which is an organization that helps Arizona’s youth and provides excellent support for parents of all kinds. Many may think that the...
Willimantic, CTeasternct.edu

Eastern's early childhood center wins 7th Telly Award

The Center for Early Childhood Education (CECE) at Eastern Connecticut State University was recently awarded a “Telly Award” for one of its video productions. The video, “A Study of the Play of Dual Language Learners in an English-Speaking Classroom,” received a Bronze Telly Award in the Non-Broadcast–General Education category. This...