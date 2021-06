The Panhandle Prep All-Star Boys Basketball Game Friday at Scottsbluff High School was an entertaining offensive outing as the Reds beat the Blues in a 154-124 shootout. The Reds dominated start to finish, leading by 16 after the 1st period and by 28 at the half. The teams combined for 49 three-pointers, 30 by the Reds and 19 by the Blues including 6 by Ryan Bruegger of Lusk.