Republicans slither at Trump’s feet

Argus Press
 11 days ago

The elected members of the U.S. Congress and state legislatures who belong to the “G-nO-P” are nothing more than clothes hangers, space-eaters and Herculean hypocrites. Retention of power, no matter how devious the means, is their only objective. Few, if any, Repugna-cans support an inquiry into former Pretense-ident Donald Trump’s prolonged provocations that led to the Jan 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, virtually in the backyard of the White House.

www.argus-press.com
State
Florida State
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
