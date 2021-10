Patience is a virtue Justyna Solowinska has an abundance of, and perhaps even her patience was finally wearing thin. This wasn’t the sort of waiting game she likes. Solowinska and her teammates on the Mattituck High School girls tennis team waited well over two hours for the belated arrival of the visiting Ross School team for their scheduled 4 p.m. match Tuesday. Afternoon had turned into evening by the time the Ross bus parked near Mattituck’s four unlit courts. Ross players got off the bus, stretched their legs a bit and soon boarded the bus again for the ride back to their school in East Hampton. With sunset a half-hour away, there was no sense starting a match that stood no chance of being completed.

MATTITUCK, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO