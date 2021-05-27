Elmont man arrested for DWI amid car crash

Nassau County police in the Fifth Precinct reported the details of a DWI — Leandra’s Law last Saturday in Elmont. According to police, at approximately 11:10 p.m. defendant Bishal P. Roy, 22, of 1498 Marshall St., Elmont, while driving a 2013 BMW 535 series, was involved in a single car auto accident that struck a home at 1475 Adams St. Upon officers’ arrival the defendant and his passenger, a female aged 13 years old were standing outside of the vehicle. Subsequent to the investigation, the driver was placed into custody and transported to a local hospital for complaint of arm and leg pain; he was released after treatment.