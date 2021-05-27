Cancel
Allman Brothers 50th-Anniversary Tribute Coming Soon to DVD, CD

By David Browne
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
On March 10, 2020, surviving and alumni members of the Allman Brothers Band came together to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary. Given that the coronavirus was beginning to bear down on the country, as well as the world, the timing was dicey at best; live shows were effectively shut down two days later. “It was just starting to dawn on everyone that day that this isn’t something to fuck around with,” guitarist Derek Trucks told Rolling Stone soon after the show. “But it also felt like one of the last moments for a long time when people would be able to suspend reality and let go.”

