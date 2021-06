(TNS) — The Anson County government experienced a cyber attack over the first weekend of May, which turned out to be more serious than initially thought. The most recent update from the county stated that there does not appear to be any employee or citizen personal data compromised from the malware attack, but it did however limit some county services, including Human Resources, GIS Mapping, Public Health Clinical Services, telephone and email. Most of these services are estimated to return in one to two weeks, but there is no timetable for telephone service and the GIS Mapping tool, according to the government's Facebook update.