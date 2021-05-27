Cancel
Ozzy Osbourne Says Lemmy Once Wrote Three Songs, Read A Book In Four Hours

Lemmy Kilmister was not only a rock icon; he was also an underestimated songwriter who penned several massive songs for his friends. The Motörhead bassist and frontman began collaborating with Ozzy Osbourne in the early-'90s. His work helped the Prince of Darkness win his first-ever Grammy award in 1994. Speaking...

