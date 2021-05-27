Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, IA

Marilyn A. Berthelsen

Newton Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn A. (Auten) Berthelsen, 92, of Newton, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2 at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Andrews Lutheran Church may be left at the funeral home.

www.newtondailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Newton, IA
City
Kellogg, IA
Newton, IA
Obituaries
Des Moines, IA
Obituaries
City
Manson, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Gardening#Methodist#Memorial Service#Newton High School#The Kellogg Lion S Club#Gideons#The Democratic Party#Philip Lrb#Shiloh#Dr Karen Koch#Dr Mark#Syracuse#Midlothian#Schaumburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Place
Sydney
Related
Iowa State1230kfjb.com

Motorcycle Fatal

A motorcyclist from newton was killed on I-80 late Friday afternoon near Colfax. The Iowa State Patrol says Ronald Wolfe ran into the back of a pick-up that was traveling at a reduced speed with tail light problems, driven to Nathan Doeden, also of Newton. A passenger on the motorcycle,...
Iowa StateMuscatine Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Ankeny, IADes Moines Business Record

Ankeny library recognized for its interior design

Ankeny’s Kirkendall Public Library, designed by OPN Architects in Des Moines, has received a Design Excellence Award from the International Interior Design Association Great Plains Chapter. The vision for the library, which opened in February 2020, was to model a traditional town square. The library’s Art Deco proportion and massing are modernized with material choices that lend a sense of endurance and permanence, according to a news release. A two-story open lobby visually and physically connects interior and exterior, while also creating a space for community and civic events that can function in support of the library and meeting rooms. The library’s interior includes crisp white walls and subtle wood accents on stairwells, drop ceiling features, and end-capped shelving. “We wanted the interior of the library to be reflective of all ages of the community,” Brett Mendenhall, project manager, said in a prepared statement. “The carpet acts as a wayfinding tool, highlighting circulation paths around the floor openings while also creating clear paths to checkout desks, children’s play areas, and sitting areas.”
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is Opening an Iowa Location

A popular, high-end restaurant chain will be opening its first Iowa location within the next couple of years!. A new article from the Des Moines Register announced that "Ruth's Chris Steak House and CRG residential will begin construction on a 9.5-acre multi-use development at the corner of Jordan Creek Parkway and Ashworth Road in West Des Moines this fall."
Des Moines, IAKBUR

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids mayors lift mask mandates

Des Moines, Ia- The mayor of Iowa’s largest city has rescinded the mask mandate he issued in Des Moines last August. Radio Iowa reports Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says he’s following C-D-C recommendations that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others.
Iowa StateRapid City Journal

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Thick black smoke billowed into the air Sunday after a train derailed in northwest Iowa, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The fiery derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles (321.87 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines. There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the derailment.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Take Out Your Aggression in Iowa’s New ‘Smash Room’

If you've ever wanted to smash a toaster with a sledge hammer, there's a new business near Des Moines that you need to check out!. According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, Smash Room Iowa is officially open now at Kids Warrior Gym in Urbandale. If you're not familiar with the concept, Smash Room Iowa's website says:
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateOttumwa Courier

Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — A passenger in a car that crashed off a bridge in Ankeny, Iowa, was critically injured, authorities said. The driver lost control of the car, went through the bridge railing and into a ditch Friday evening, the Des Moines Register reported. Lt. Ryan Evans of Polk...
Des Moines, IAkoel.com

Watch Geese Create a Very Iowa Traffic Jam in Des Moines

It's hard to list all the ways you can potentially get stopped in traffic in Iowa. There are regular driving and road things like construction, other drivers, etc. But, you also have to account for possibilities that other parts of America don't have to think about. That includes a rather large flock of geese that brought vehicles to a standstill in Des Moines recently.
Newton, IANewton Daily News

Pastor Dan Jordan Embodies Love and Caring at Newton Village

One of the joys of living at Newton Village Retirement Community is the benefit of having a full-time chaplain. At Newton Village, Pastor Dan Jordan fills this role wonderfully, offering residents comfort, support and friendship. “I’m native to southern Wisconsin, and dairy farming is my heritage,” explained Pastor Dan. “After...
Pleasant Hill, IARegister Citizen

Pleasant Hill stadium latest approved in Des Moines metro

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — The Pleasant Hill City Council has approved site plans for a new multimillion-dollar stadium — the latest in a spate of such facility plans across the Des Moines metro area. The proposed 6,200-seat Pleasant Hill multi-use stadium would be used by Southeast Polk High School...
Iowa Statekdsm17.com

School Mask Mandate Continues to Divide Small Iowa Community

BAXTER, Iowa — The Baxter Community School District’s most recent school board meeting showed a clear divide among administrators and parents when it comes to a current mask mandate in the classroom. “This is a very divisive issue. People are divided all over our country about this and Baxter is not unique in that sense,” said the district’s superintendent Dr. Mickolyn Clapper.