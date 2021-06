The city of Tehachapi has posted 108 new American flags throughout the downtown area in a display of patriotism that will remain in place through Veterans Day. “We honor our military veterans and are a very patriotic city. We make sure the flags are on display along the parade route before the Memorial Day," City Manager Greg said in a news release. "It’s a small thing that we can do to pay tribute to this great country we live in and say thank you to those that sacrificed to give us our freedom."