America, lead the way
As the death toll nears almost 200 with 70 of them being children, we are finally starting to see the horrifying scenes playing out in the Middle East. Israeli airstrikes have toppled two of the tallest buildings in Gaza, one of which housed American journalists who barely managed to evacuate. In one instance Mohammed Hadidi, a father of 5, lost four children and his wife. His infant child who managed to survive the airstrikes lies in the hospital in critical condition. What did his children do? Did they launch rockets at the Israelis? For many of these families impacted by the deadly airstrikes sent out by the Israel Defense Forces there is no warning, no time to evacuate, run or take cover, there is just death.www.spokesman.com