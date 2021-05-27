Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

America, lead the way

The Spokesman-Review
 12 days ago

As the death toll nears almost 200 with 70 of them being children, we are finally starting to see the horrifying scenes playing out in the Middle East. Israeli airstrikes have toppled two of the tallest buildings in Gaza, one of which housed American journalists who barely managed to evacuate. In one instance Mohammed Hadidi, a father of 5, lost four children and his wife. His infant child who managed to survive the airstrikes lies in the hospital in critical condition. What did his children do? Did they launch rockets at the Israelis? For many of these families impacted by the deadly airstrikes sent out by the Israel Defense Forces there is no warning, no time to evacuate, run or take cover, there is just death.

www.spokesman.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Hamas#Israeli Army#Israelis#Gaza#American#The Israel Defense Forces#Idf#Lead#Countless Innocents#Israeli Airstrikes#Civilian Zones#Rockets#Critical Condition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle Eastdebka.com

Egypt infuriates Israel, lets Hamas rearm for a fresh round of rocket aggression

With Hamas threats pouring out at the rate of one a day, Israel’s military charges Egypt’s General Intelligence chief Gen. Abbas Kamal of playing a double game when he brokered the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, endorsed by the US and Qatar. That ceasefire ended the IDF operation to halt the Palestinian rocket blitz from the Gaza Strip and was supposed to decelerate the high tension over Gaza. However, under Israel’s eye, Gen. Kamal is systematically undoing the IDF’s gains in that operation and allowing Hamas leaders free rein. A security source, cited by DEBKAfile, accused the Egyptian general of all-round cheating and harboring ulterior motives:
Middle Eastokcfox.com

VIDEO: Tel Aviv rocket damage repaired with Lego bricks

An Israeli architecture student used colorful Lego bricks to spruce up a wall damaged during last month’s rocket attacks. Raz Sror, an architecture student at Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art, is based in the satellite town of Ramat Gan, a municipality adjacent to Tel Aviv. The area was...
Middle EastPosted by
WSB Radio

Israel claims Hamas tried to hamper defenses from Gaza tower

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Israel's ambassador to the United States said Tuesday that Hamas militants tried to disrupt Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system from a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other news outlets, prompting the Israeli air force to destroy the high rise last month. The AP said it has not seen evidence to support the claim.
MilitaryPosted by
WGAU

Israel says Hamas tried to disrupt Iron Dome, AP seeks proof

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Israel's ambassador to the United States said Tuesday that Hamas militants tried to disrupt Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system from a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other news outlets, prompting the Israeli air force to destroy the high rise last month. The AP said it has not seen evidence to support the claim.
Aerospace & DefenseBreaking Defense

Israelis Fare Well In US Army Counter Drone Tests

TEL AVIV: Three Israeli companies are finalists in the U.S Army’s contest to find the most effective systems to neutralize hostile drones, with only one US company still in the mix. ELTA, teamed with Iron Drone, and XTEND recently demonstrated their systems at Yuma Proving Grounds. The demos are part...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Jordanian Terrorists Returned by Israel to Amman

Jordan’s Foreign Minister announced Tuesday (June 8) that Israel released two Jordanian civilians who were arrested after infiltrating Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel’s Hebrew-language Maariv newspaper reported. The two were allegedly planning to carry out an attack against soldiers in Jerusalem. Jordan claimed after “intensive contacts the...
ProtestsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Israel suspends ultranationalists' march in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police said Monday they blocked a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem's Old City, following warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day war with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers last month. The parade, which celebrates Israel's capture of...
Cleveland Jewish News

Gantz to Hezbollah: War with Israel will cause ‘immense’ damage to Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a warning to Hezbollah on Monday, saying that the damage to Lebanon in any future war with Israel would be “immense.”. Speaking at an event marking Israel’s recognition of its 18-year presence in southern Lebanon as an official military campaign, Gantz said that such a war would be fought on Lebanese and not Israeli territory.”Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is only the tip of the iceberg. The targets are ready. Those with rocket launchers hidden in their yards are putting their neighbors in jeopardy. Those who are armed by Iran and trying to operate in the aerial sphere—will be marked and shot down at the place of our choosing. The war that erupts from Lebanon—heaven forbid—will mostly take place on the enemy’s territory, and the damage to it will be immense, painful and comprehensive,” said Gantz.
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

Is Iran Suffering From 'Simple Sabotage?' | Opinion

Iran has suffered a series of mysterious explosions and fires over the past year. While some of them have targeted sensitive sites, such as the Natanz nuclear facility, many other incidents appear more accidental. Nevertheless, they have done significant damage to Iranian infrastructure. In early June, the Iranian navy's largest ship sunk after a fire on board. An oil refinery had a tank that ruptured and exploded in Tehran, and a steel factory also reportedly suffered a fire on June 5.
POTUSMSNBC

Team Trump is noticeably short on team members

Donald Trump recently exited the confines of Mar-a-Lago, following a familiar path traveled by many snowbirds: the former president relocated for the summer to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. From a distance, it's easy to imagine Trump surrounded by a small army of sycophantic former White House aides,...