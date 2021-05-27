Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tomase: Devers doesn't get respect he deserves as young star

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscussions of the best young sluggers in baseball almost never include Rafael Devers. You've got Washington's Juan Soto, 22, who's already a World Series champ while posting numbers that rival Ted Williams at a similar stage of his career. There's Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero, who just became the first player to reach 16 homers this season and is still only 22. There's Braves MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr., a 23-year-old five-tool star who leads the NL with 15 bombs.

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Ted Williams
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#Rangers#Star#Angels#Nl#Left Hander Drew Smyly#Respect#The Game#Rival Ted Williams#Hard Hit Percentage#Rbi Opportunities#Comet#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
WDBO

LEADING OFF: Mets expect deGrom update, Devers swats O's

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. The streaking New York Mets anticipate an injury update on Jacob deGrom after the ace pitcher was scheduled for an MRI. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings Sunday with right side tightness in his return from an issue in a similar area. The bullpen closed out a 4-2 victory over Arizona to give the Mets their first five-game winning streak since August 2019.
MLBPosted by
FOX26

Orioles' Cedric Mullins speeds through shift to hit 161-foot triple

Bally Sports) — It wasn’t an infield hit for a triple, but it was close. Cedric Mullins of the Orioles hustled his way to a triple Monday night on a ball he popped up 161 feet into very shallow left field. If you suspect that a shifting defense and an uncovered base had something to do with this anomaly, you would be correct, MLB fan.
MLBTimes Union

Boston-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins lines out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe. Austin Hays flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Trey Mancini walks. DJ Stewart walks. Trey Mancini to second. Ryan Mountcastle singles to center field. DJ Stewart to third. Trey Mancini scores. Freddy Galvis lines out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe.
MLBSportsGrid

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 5/10/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measure a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Devers, Renfroe HR, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3

BALTIMORE — Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe homered, Nick Pivetta won his third consecutive start and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Sunday. Boston has won five of six, improved to 12-4 on the road and at 22-13 owns the best record in baseball. The Red Sox are within two victories of their entire total from last year’s truncated season, when they went 24-36.
MLBbostonnews.net

Red Sox ride hot bats, rout Angels

Martin Perez threw six scoreless innings and got support from an offense that hit three home runs, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 9-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. Perez (1-2) got his first win of the season in his eighth start, allowing...
MLBMidland Daily News

L.A. Angels-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Marwin Gonzalez flies out to deep right field to Taylor Ward. Alex Verdugo homers to center field. J.D. Martinez singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Rafael Devers flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Christian Vazquez grounds out to third base, Anthony Rendon to Phil Gosselin.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, J.D. Martinez

Rafael Devers has been one of the big reasons the Red Sox are where they are currently in the standings, not only with his overall production but also timely hitting. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) Speaking of where the Red Sox currently sit in the standings, Devers is not surprised...
MLBThe Eagle-Tribune

Devers, Renfroe homer as Sox top Orioles

BALTIMORE — Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe homered, Nick Pivetta won his third consecutive start and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Sunday. Boston has won five of six, improved to 12-4 on the road and at 22-13 owns the best record in baseball. The Red Sox are within two victories of their entire total from last year’s truncated season, when they went 24-36.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Rafael Devers loves playing baseball on Mother’s Day

First off let me wish all of you amazing moms out there a Happy Mother’s Day, none of us would be here without ya! Now, back to baseball. It wasn’t easy and sure wasn’t as fun as last night but the Red Sox have once again defeated the Baltimore Orioles to win the series at Camden Yards. This is becoming a bit of a trend in the last few years. Not so much beating the O’s but walking away from Mother’s Day with another tally in the win column.
ApparelOver the Monster

New Shirt: Devers’ Dingers

With the Red Sox playing so well for the first time in a couple of years, our friends over at BreakingT are making sure we have all of the celebrations worth remembering from this strong run of baseball. We’ve had Verdugo. We’ve had the home run hamper. But we still haven’t had anything for Rafael Devers. That’s a shame, because not only is he a phenomenal hitter but the energy he brings at the plate is probably the most fun of anyone on the roster.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Baserunning blunder by Xander Bogaerts crushes rally

A baserunning mistake by Xander Bogaerts stalled a Red Sox rally. The stage was set for a dramatic comeback by the Boston Red Sox but a costly mistake by Xander Bogaerts thwarted their efforts. Boston trailed the Oakland A’s 4-1 heading into the eighth inning of Wednesday night’s game at...
MLBbostonsportsjournal.com

BSJ Game Report: Red Sox 4, Orioles 3 – Devers, Pivetta lead Sox to fourth straight

All you need to know, in quickie form, about the Red Sox' win over the Orioles, complete with BSJ analysis and insight:. Pivetta improves to 5-0: At the start of the season, Nick Pivetta was probably regarded as the team's No. 5 starter -- a back-end option, perhaps serving only as a placeholder until supplanted by someone else. But some five weeks into the season, Pivetta is 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA. He struggled some in the first inning, with consecutive two-out walks, a run-scoring single and a ton of foul balls, but made some adjustments thereafter, allowing just one more run over his final five innings of work. In the nine games that Pivetta has started since joining the big league club last September, the Sox are 8-1. "Mixing pitches, getting ahead of guys and a lot of weak contact today,'' said Pivetta of his recipe for success. The one mistake he made was a solo homer to Cedric Mullins in the fifth, but he was able to overcome that.
MLBbostonsportsjournal.com

McAdam: With the game on the line, Rafael Devers welcomes the challenge

The demeanor never changes. The Red Sox could be up four, down five, or tied, and Rafael Devers has the same familiar routine at the plate -- endlessly rolling his shoulders, taking deep cleansing breaths, shaking his head in wonderment and slapping himself in the helmet. Then there's the comical...
MLBMLB

Red Sox reaping rewards of Devers' flair

Boston’s batters needed just a little extra time Sunday afternoon to show the crowd at Camden Yards that no one was hitting the ball better than they are. Rafael Devers drove in three runs -- on a home run in the second inning and a bases-loaded two-run double in the sixth inning -- helping the Red Sox secure their 15th come-from-behind win this season, 4-3 over the Orioles. It was Boston’s fifth win in six games and third straight in the four-game series in Baltimore.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Red Sox Slugger Rafael Devers Blast Home Run Vs. Athletics

Rafael Devers delivered what the Boston Red Sox sorely needed. The Red Sox had recorded just two hits off Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt before Devers stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. But with one swing of the bat, the Boston third baseman cut the...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Surprised By Red Sox’s Hot Start To Season? Rafael Devers Isn’t

The 2021 Red Sox, according to many media members and baseball “experts,” were not supposed to be a good team this season. Those on Boston’s roster, however, apparently never received that memo. The Red Sox enter Monday with the best record in the big leagues. Boston improved to 22-13 on...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Launches ninth homer

Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the A's. His seventh-inning blast off Chris Bassitt brought the Red Sox to within a run, but it was the last gasp of offense for his squad. Devers has gone yard twice in the last three games, giving him nine homers on the year to go with a strong .280/.361/.576 slash line.
MLBBoston Globe

World Series hangover seems to have hit the Dodgers

No team has repeated as World Series champion since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. The Dodgers appeared set up to end that streak. They played only 78 games last season including the playoffs, 98 fewer than the Red Sox did in 2018. Being worn out could not be an excuse.