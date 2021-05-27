Tomase: Devers doesn't get respect he deserves as young star
Discussions of the best young sluggers in baseball almost never include Rafael Devers. You've got Washington's Juan Soto, 22, who's already a World Series champ while posting numbers that rival Ted Williams at a similar stage of his career. There's Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero, who just became the first player to reach 16 homers this season and is still only 22. There's Braves MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr., a 23-year-old five-tool star who leads the NL with 15 bombs.www.nbcsports.com