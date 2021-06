Joining other states like New York and Colorado, California is launching its own vaccination incentive program with gift cards and cash prizes totaling $116.5 million. On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will give away $16.5 million in cash prizes for Californians who get at least one vaccination shot by June 15. Most residents over the age of 12 will be eligible for the prize drawings, though they will be required to complete the vaccination series in order to claim prizes. In the event that a minor wins a cash prize, the state will hold winnings in a savings account until they reach the age of 18.