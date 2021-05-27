Cancel
The toll on education

By editor@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 2021-05-27

For about a year now we have been on lockdown due to a virus and it has been feared for far too long. Many of the normal things we used to do seem odd because we haven’t been able to do them. The biggest thing the pandemic has impacted is...

Public Education
Education
Educationwnax.com

Educating Not Indoctrinating

Educators are pushing back against charges from some politicians that teachers and schools are “indoctrinating” students in everything from negative American history to critical race theory. Yankton School Superintendent Wayne Kindle says the districts education policy has been consistent over the years…. Kindle says they include American history and civics...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

On reopening of Educational Institutions

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented extraordinary challenges to the education system of the entire world. At the end of April-2021, as alarm bells began to sound again on the growing spread of the virus, governments and administrations announced closures of schools across Jammu and Kashmir like other parts of the country, in order to slow down the spread of the virus. The lockdown period kept on getting prolonged and there was no clarity regarding when and how to reopen schools. The situation remains the same and the administration is still grappling with the complex and high-stake questions of whether to reopen educational Institutions and how to operate them safely if such a decision is taken. These decisions need to be informed only by the most up-to-date evidence regarding COVID-19, about the impacts of school closures on students and about the complexities of operating school buildings as the pandemic persists.
Health Serviceswmfe.org

The Pandemic’s Toll On Nurses

The nursing field experienced a lot of changes during the pandemic. WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya joins Intersection to discuss how the changes have contributed to a nursing shortage. Aboraya says the pandemic has been difficult on nurses, especially in the beginning when hospitals were on lockdown with an influx...
Educationanishinabeknews.ca

Treaty Educator

ANISHINABEK NATION TREATY EDUCATION SECONDARY SCHOOL PROJECT. The Anishinabek Nation (AN) is currently seeking a Treaty Educator to join a project team that will consist of a Videographer/Animator and the Senior Communications Officer to develop an online resource that will be used with and without virtual reality equipment for students in a classroom setting.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Education Reporter

This posting will remain open through July 11, 2021. The St. Louis area has a complicated, storied and convoluted education system. In other words, it’s a great region for education reporters!. St. Louis Public Radio is looking for an education reporter who can explain arcane policy problems in engaging ways,...
Collegeswnin.org

Group Of Students Sues Indiana University Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Eight Indiana University students are suing the university over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, claiming that the requirement violates Indiana's new vaccine passport law and the Fourteenth Amendment. The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges that IU’s vaccine requirement goes against the FDA’s emergency use authorization of the vaccines and violates CDC guidelines...
Educationtheedadvocate.org

A Guide to Gaslighting in PreK-12 Education and Higher Education

Gaslighting has become a trendy term in all areas of society over the last 5 years. If you are not familiar with the term, it is a form of psychological manipulation where victims are made to constantly doubt themselves. Ultimately, it is a technique used to gain control or power over someone. If you are not careful, it can make you doubt your mental stability.
Oberlin, OHoberlinreview.org

COVID-19, Three-Semester System Create Extra Demands for Faculty

In the last year and a half, Oberlin professors have reassessed syllabi, adapted to the hybrid mode of teaching, experimented with different assignments and grading formats, and adjusted to a reformatted academic year. Longer work hours and fewer opportunities to pursue professional and personal goals have contributed to a feeling of burnout among some faculty members.
Collegesatchisonglobenow.com

Higher Education

Washburn University has announced its President's List honorees for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Public Healthsarasotamagazine.com

Can Workplaces Legally Require Covid-19 Vaccination?

As companies are reopening physical locations, employers and their employees are wondering what safety protocols will be required of them upon return. Can employers mandate Covid-19 vaccinations, or proof of vaccination, before employees return to the workplace? Will masks be worn at all times? Williams Parker labor and employment law attorney Jennifer Fowler-Hermes tells us what employers and employees need to know.
POTUSThe Hill

After thousands die, US orders emergency protections for health care workers

Labor Department officials announced Thursday a temporary emergency COVID-19 reporting procedure to protect health care workers amid the pandemic crisis. The guideline is aimed to ensure that employers remove workers who contract COVID-19, inform them of possible exposure and report employee hospitalizations and deaths to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

What employers can ask about your vaccination status -- and what they can't

More companies are bringing workers back into the office -- and some employers want to know about vaccination status. Morgan Stanley (MS) told employees who work at its Manhattan headquarters that they have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to the office. The bank also said in a memo to New York employees that staff working in buildings with a "large employee presence" must confirm their vaccination status by early July.
Kootenai County, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Help tell the tale of tax toll

The assessments have landed. If those feelings translate to the fact that you’re being taxed out of your home, we want to hear from you. This is a legitimate request. No hidden agenda or ulterior motive. Taxing entities are preparing budgets for the next fiscal year. They have a tough...
Public HealthAppeal-Democrat

U.S. death toll surpasses 600,000

More than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University said Tuesday. To put that in perspective, the national death toll is now greater than the number of people living in Wyoming and roughly the population of Baltimore. The staggering...
Cleveland, OHtri-c.edu

Community Education

Update: Virtual and in-person classes are available. The following classes are being offered on-site at Corporate College® East and Corporate College West:. The following classes are being offered in a virtual format:. We’ve updated our return-to-campus protocols to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and...