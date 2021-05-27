The toll on education

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented extraordinary challenges to the education system of the entire world. At the end of April-2021, as alarm bells began to sound again on the growing spread of the virus, governments and administrations announced closures of schools across Jammu and Kashmir like other parts of the country, in order to slow down the spread of the virus. The lockdown period kept on getting prolonged and there was no clarity regarding when and how to reopen schools. The situation remains the same and the administration is still grappling with the complex and high-stake questions of whether to reopen educational Institutions and how to operate them safely if such a decision is taken. These decisions need to be informed only by the most up-to-date evidence regarding COVID-19, about the impacts of school closures on students and about the complexities of operating school buildings as the pandemic persists.