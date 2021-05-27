Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Meet Jean Snyder Young, a 2021 CFO of the Year honoree

By Pam Huff
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jean Snyder Young is CFO of GLE Associates Inc. and a 2021 CFO of the Year honoree. Help us honor the top financial executives who help grow their companies and play an active role in this region's economy. Join TBBJ virtually in celebrating this years honorees!

www.bizjournals.com
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executives#Meet Jean Snyder Young#Gle Associates Inc#Join Tbbj#2021 Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessbostonrealestatetimes.com

Bulfinch Names Jessica Aylward as Assistance Vice President, Controller

BOSTON –The Bulfinch Companies, Inc. announced the hiring of Jessica Aylward, who is joining Bulfinch’s financial reporting team as Assistant Vice President, Controller. Aylward will work closely with the financial reporting team to oversee property accounting across the firm’s expanding portfolio. This strategic new hire is the latest in many recent additions to Bulfinch’s growing and diverse leadership team following the companies slate of appointments and promotions announced earlier this spring.
Businessfinextra.com

Shane Evans named president of MX

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and financial data enhancement for organizations everywhere, today announced that Shane Evans has been named the company’s first President, reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Caldwell. In the expanded role, Evans will oversee the company’s sales, partner, marketing, customer success, and advocacy...
Businesscollisionweek.com

Peg Burr Named SVP of Product Management at IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) has appointed Peg Burr as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Burr will leverage her extensive product strategy and management expertise to further the product leadership position that IAA has established in the industry. “We are excited to welcome Peg to the team,” said IAA CEO and President...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brad Dahms As Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company shaping the future of targeted oncology by developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors, today announced the appointment of Brad Dahms as Chief Financial Officer. "Brad brings more than a decade of financial, business development, and strategic capital markets leadership...
MinoritiesPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Meet the Business Journal's 2021 HR Awards honorees

Our inaugural Business of Pride Awards will honor LGBTQ+ business leaders and allies who are successful in their careers, active in their communities, and are advocates for inclusion and equality. Champions for Diversity & Inclusion Award 2021 - Individual. The Champions for Diversity & Inclusion program will honor individuals who...
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Richard Regan, a 2021 CFO of the Year honoree

Richard Regan is the chief financial officer of Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Regan joined four months before the pandemic started. As a not-for-profit organization, CMA is financially dependent upon tourism and visitors to the aquarium. The pandemic caused the aquarium to be shuttered for 60 days last year before reopening in...
MarketsPosted by
FootwearNews

Why 2021 Is the Year of the CFO

In 2021, the CFO role is more important than ever. In the early months of the global health crisis, many companies leaned on their finance heads to make tough and sometimes painful decisions to protect their businesses. Some took steps to safeguard liquidity, tap lines of credit and look at opportunities to raise capital. In other cases, they were forced to seek relief on debt covenants, slash executive pay and implement layoffs, as well as freeze spending in certain departments as part of cost-containment strategies to ensure survival.
EconomyPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Addessi Financial Partners Founder Named Forbes Best in State Advisor

The Addessi Financial Partners team is proud to announce its founder and managing partner, Michael V. Addessi, has been named as a Forbes Best in State Advisor for 2021. Every year, nominations from across the country are accepted by an independent research firm based on a strict, pre-established set of requirements. Hundreds of thousands of potential nominees are quickly narrowed to approximately 30,000 advisors. Extensive quantitative and qualitative data is then used to compile the list of approximately 5,000 across our 50 states. Michael was selected as one of the top 375 wealth advisors representing the state of Florida. This accomplishment was a culmination of Michael’s leadership, our team’s dedication, and the wonderful families we serve. Our firm’s heritage dates back to 1983 when Michael initially established the firm as a tax and accounting practice while working full-time as an auditor for Lockheed Martin. Eventually, Michael and his wife Wendy made the leap in 1990 to allow him to concentrate his efforts exclusively on building the tax and accounting business. Wendy continued her work in the medical field while remaining an integral asset to the family’s growing firm. They were determined to see their vision through. Michael soon recognized the need for more comprehensive services and began building a firm consisting of a consortium of experts under “one roof.” Today the firm is home to a unique trusted advisory network where clients are afforded a coordinated planning experience. The warm and receptive atmosphere is evident at every interaction our clients have with our associates. Our team remains committed to providing the guidance and support clients need to achieve their unique financial goals. We are grateful for the trust our clients and their families place in us. We extend our congratulations to Michael and our team on achieving this prestigious recognition for his decades of hard work. We look forward to the future and continuing the values on which the firm was built. As part of our customized wealth management process, we offer investment services, retirement planning, estate design, business planning, risk management, as well as tax preparation services. Our team welcomes a conversation with you and your family. Feel free to contact our office at 16524 Pointe Village Drive, Suite 200 Lutz, FL 33558 phone: (813) 948-1343 or email us at info@addessifinancial.com with any question you may have.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Meet Allison Otto, a 2021 Women Who Mean Business honoree

Here's the final sneak preview of the 2021 Women Who Mean Business honorees. A panel of local female business leaders we've honored in the past selected this year's 14 honorees based on their professional accomplishments and their contributions to the community. Don't miss the Business Journal's virtual awards event on June 17. You can find event details, including how to register, here. There will also be a special publication in June profiling the honorees and detailing why they're deserving of this prestigious recognition. To find out more about the other honorees, go here.
Businessbizjournals

CFO of the Year: Nicole Stokes has been responsible for 12 acquisitions by Ameris Bank

Veteran financial executive Nicole Stokes has been with Ameris Bank since December 2010, helping lead its growth in assets, footprint and human capital. As executive vice president and chief financial officer at Ameris Bank and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB), Stokes is responsible for a staff of 30 across seven business units, including treasurer, enterprise data, finance and accounting risk management, financial management, lines of business accounting, core accounting and specialty accounting. She oversees financials for 46 reporting units, 25 banking markets and six national lines of business.
BusinessSFGate

Scott Shapiro Named as Igloo Software's Chief Revenue Officer

Igloo strengthens leadership position with the hiring of accomplished SaaS growth expert. Igloo Software, the leading provider of digital workplace solutions, today announced Scott Shapiro has joined Igloo Software as its new Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment of Scott to the company’s executive team follows recent recognition of Igloo’s leadership position in the digital workplace market and continued widespread adoption of its award-winning next-generation intranet solutions.