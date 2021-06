BOSTON, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced a financial commitment to the International Center for Responsible Gaming's (ICRG) Fund to Support Research on Sports Wagering (the Fund). As a result of DraftKings' contribution, the ICRG is able to proceed with a competitive request for applications from researchers around the world who are interested in pursuing groundbreaking research on problem gambling. The Fund specifically focuses on responsible gaming in sports betting, with the goal of developing peer-reviewed, scientifically based research that contributes meaningfully to the understanding and application of responsible gaming in the industry.