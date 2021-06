Finally recognized as a national holiday, Juneteenth is a celebration that commemorates the emancipation date of the last enslaved African American people in the US, which took place in Texas, then the farthest Confederate outpost, a full two years after slavery had been abolished by the Emancipation Proclamation that Lincoln signed in 1862. The holiday marks the day in 1865 when Union troops marched into Galveston and Army General Gordon Granger announced that all enslaved people must be granted freedom, by the authority of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, which had been signed into law in January of 1865.