BYU Offers QB Prospect Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson

On Wednesday, BYU extended an offer to 2023 quarterback prospect Javance Tupou'ata Johnson. Johnson, who preps at Notre Dame High School in California, is listed at 6'4, 190 pounds. I had a chance to catch up with Javance to discuss his most recent offer from BYU and get an update on his recruitment.

Javance is just a sophomore, but he already holds competing offers from San Jose State and Arizona State. He is also hearing from Cal, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Florida State. With the recruiting dead period ending next week, Tupou'ata-Johnson is set to have a busy Summer. "I’ll be attending the Florida State camp," Tupou'ata-Johnson said. "And I have visits scheduled for Cal and BYU."

BYU's offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick has been in contact with Javance for a few months. It was Roderick who extended the scholarship offer on Wednesday.

When asked what will be the most important factors in his recruitment, Javance mentioned the education opportunities, the relationships he builds with the coaching staff, and the offensive system.

"I’m very grateful for the offer," Tupou'ata-Johnson said. "I know Coach Roderick doesn’t offer a lot of kids unless he truly believes they can be an asset to the BYU family, so that in itself makes me feel honored for the opportunity."

Javance has a big arm, and he is able to use his mobility to avoid pressure and make throws on the run. When needed, he can also take off and run. His recruitment could explode with a productive junior season - his ceiling is incredibly high. Check out his sophomore varsity highlights below:

Javance is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints which gives him a connection to BYU. His early visit plans and relationship with Coach Roderick put BYU in a good position at this very early stage in his recruitment.

