Service Bar's Avishar Barua teams up with ClusterTruck on new dishes

Happy Tuesday morning, Columbus. You know what? That headline atop the Morning Run makes it sound like I am doing some sort of deep philosophical dive into my very essence. Trust me, there is no soul-searching examination of my conscious or internal search for moral contentment going on. I am not reevaluating the choices I have made in my life or contemplating my motives or values. Nor am I seeking answers to life's great unanswered questions or even dipping a pinky toe into any existential waters.