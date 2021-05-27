Service Bar's Avishar Barua teams up with ClusterTruck on new dishes
Central Ohioans in the Dublin area can now get their hands on new creations from Columbus’ very own Top Chef.www.bizjournals.com
Central Ohioans in the Dublin area can now get their hands on new creations from Columbus’ very own Top Chef.www.bizjournals.com
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus