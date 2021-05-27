Cancel
Columbus, OH

Service Bar's Avishar Barua teams up with ClusterTruck on new dishes

By Dan Eaton
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Central Ohioans in the Dublin area can now get their hands on new creations from Columbus’ very own Top Chef.

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Top Chef#Clustertruck#Food Drink#Service Bar#Clustertruck#Central Ohioans
