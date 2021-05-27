SABJ's 2021 Family-Owned Business Awards winners announced

Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen, LLP announced today that Byron L. LeFlore, Jr. has joined the firm as Partner. Well-known in San Antonio’s business and legal community, LeFlore has served as lead counsel for mergers and acquisitions, private offerings and public issuances, complex commercial matters, financings, and international transactions. As a litigator, his experience includes over 30 years of practice in state and federal courts, focusing primarily on complex trials, tort defense, employment matters and commercial disputes. He also advises clients on government affairs and regulatory matters, including white collar and civil regulatory investigations. “I have known for Byron for many years and have always been impressed with his legal and business skills. All of our clients will be well served by the breadth of his knowledge and experience on both the litigation and transaction sides of the practice. ” says Randy Pulman, Founding Partner of Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen, LLP. “I am proud to say that he is a good guy, a friend, a great lawyer and now my partner.” Before joining Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen, LLP, LeFlore served as both as Executive Counsel and General Counsel for global insurer Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO). Previously, LeFlore was in private practice as a partner at the national law firm of Arter & Hadden, LLP. He also served as Of Counsel to Rosenthal, Pauerstein, Sandoloski Agather, LLP, and as an associate at Gresham, Davis, Gregory, Worthy & Moore, P.C. LeFlore received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and was Notes Editor for the Review of Litigation law Journal. He has been ranked by his peers at the highest level for professional excellence, holding an “A/V Preeminent®” rating from the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory, and was recently recognized as one of America’s Most Honored Lawyers (top 1%) by The American Registry. A native of San Antonio, LeFlore is active in the community’s civic and charitable organizations, recently serving as President of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission. He was elected as a councilman for the City of Alamo Heights and served as Mayor Pro Tem in his final two terms. LeFlore also volunteers his time to his alma mater as a member of UT’s Plan II Honors Program Board of Visitors, the College of Fine Arts Advisory Council, and the San Antonio Steering Committee for the School of Law. He is admitted to practice in all federal district and appellate courts in Texas and member of the Texas Bar College, San Antonio Bar Association, Federal Bar Association and Association of Corporate Counsel. Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen, LLP is a full-service law firm based in San Antonio, Texas that specializes in representing clients with unique legal issues, contentious legal disputes, and complex business transactions. Whether representing individuals, family businesses and estates, investors or large private and public clients, the firm brings a multi-disciplinary approach to solving problems and getting results. The firm’s professionals have over 150 years of combined experience in litigation, mediation, arbitration, real estate transfers, corporate law, commercial transactions and acquisitions. Founded in 2004, Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen, LLP holds an “AV-Preeminent®” rating from Martindale-Hubbell and is recognized as one of San Antonio’s leading law firms by local and national publications each year.