Thirsty Thursday: Baja Grill’s FlywayRita

For this week’s Thirsty Thursday, AY About You sits down with Russell Tucker, co-owner of Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company. Tucker explains how the business came to be. “Rapp’s Barren was born out of hobbies turned to passions and strangers turned to friends,” he says. “There were a few commonalities that Chris [Gordon, co-owner] and I shared in the early stages of our friendship, but by and large, the one we enjoyed the most was crafting our own beer. We spent many an evening around the old keg-turned-kettle talking about which brews were our favorite and what sort of flavors we would like to capture and sell if we were to one day have a brewery of our own. As we began to let others sample our creations, it became more evident that opening a commercial brewery was inevitable. People loved our beer, and we loved people loving our beer.”