Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Thirsty Thursday: Baja Grill’s FlywayRita

aymag.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you get when you combine Baja Grill’s frozen margarita with Flyway Brewing’s Bluewing? Answer: The FlywayRita. Well, I am pretty sure that’s the official name. “I think I’m going to keep it the FlywayRita. I like the nod to Flyway in the name, my favorite brewery that I don’t get to enjoy brews from anymore,” says co-owner Heather Baber-Roe.

www.aymag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thirsty#Food Drink#Baja Grill#Flyway Brewing#Flywayrita#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksthejewishstar.com

Summer’s here. Great grilled burgers are back!

The Great American Burger is a treat whose history goes back to a rather unpleasant individual who created this type of meat in a rather unpleasant way. It seems that Genghis Khan and his Mongol marauders liked their meat soft and tender. To soften the sinewy meats of the time, they would place pieces on the backs of their horses, under the saddle, and then ride all day. The bouncing and heat would soften the fibers of the meat and when they stopped, they would enjoy the softened meat. This technique was carried to Russia and beyond and steak tartare was born.
Restaurantsaymag.com

Thirsty Thursday: Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company

For this week’s Thirsty Thursday, AY About You sits down with Russell Tucker, co-owner of Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company. Tucker explains how the business came to be. “Rapp’s Barren was born out of hobbies turned to passions and strangers turned to friends,” he says. “There were a few commonalities that Chris [Gordon, co-owner] and I shared in the early stages of our friendship, but by and large, the one we enjoyed the most was crafting our own beer. We spent many an evening around the old keg-turned-kettle talking about which brews were our favorite and what sort of flavors we would like to capture and sell if we were to one day have a brewery of our own. As we began to let others sample our creations, it became more evident that opening a commercial brewery was inevitable. People loved our beer, and we loved people loving our beer.”
RecipesThe Daily Meal

Bonefish Grill's Imperial Dip

A decadent combination of shrimp, bay scallops and lump crab, this appetizer is always on top of the leaderboard. This dip is irresistible, and once you try the recipe, you’ll understand why. Step 1: With a clean paper towel, pat dry 1/2 pound bay scallops and 1/2 pound peeled shrimp.
Food & Drinksbostonchefs.com

Father’s Day Grillables from Grill 23

Is Dad the grill-master of the family? Does he wish he was? Well, either way, with a Father’s Day Grill Kit from Grill 23 & Bar, he can work on his grill-game this Sunday! Available for pickup ahead of time on Saturday, June 19th and day-of, June 20th, the grill-at-home packages include an array of Grill 23 favorite’s such as beef burgers, 8oz Brandt bavette steaks or 18oz 100 day-aged ribeyes and 10oz center-cut filet mignon, with delicious sides to match. Think fresh and light potato salad and seasoned-to-perfection pasta salad. And don’t fret, they didn’t forget about dessert! Each package comes the perfect addition to any summer meal: fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and crisp watermelon. Scope out the options, starting at $110, on the menu below. Kits feed 4-6 people, so the family should be covered — just be sure to BYO burger buns and condiments. Call 617.542.2255 to place your order.
Recipesahealthiermichigan.org

Reinvent the Grill with Fruit Desserts for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is around the corner, and stores are highlighting their golf clubs and grilling tools to help shoppers find that perfect gift. According to a recent report, the most popular gifts for dads are clothing, gift cards and restaurant meals followed by a meal at home. While steaks and burgers are grill favorites to celebrate Dad, consider finishing off your meal with a healthy grilled fruit dessert.
Recipesplattsburghrvstore.com

This Week’s Recipe: Chipotle Grilled Chicken Tacos

To make the marinade, combine the olive oil, chipotle peppers and adobo, garlic, cumin, coriander, and salt in a small food processor or blender. Give it a whirl to combine, then transfer into a resealable bag or container with the chicken. Place it in your fridge or cooler and marinate at least an hour or two, up to two days (or longer if frozen).
Food & Drinksbesthealthmag.ca

The Lazy Gal’s Guide to Grilling

Jenny Burthwright knows her way around a grill: For the past nine years, she’s run Jane Bond BBQ, a Calgary restaurant that blends southern-style barbecue with influences from Burthwright’s own Jamaican roots. Here, she gives us seven hot tips for super easy grilling. The cut. If the temperature outside remains...
RecipesWDEF

Dale’s Grilled Flank Steak

3 lb flank steak (2, 1 ½ lb pieces) ¾ cup Dale’s Steak Sauce, plus more for serving. Heat a gas grill on medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Turn off ½ of the burners and lightly oil the grates. Place the steak on the side of the grill over the...
RecipesDavis Enterprise

Make Dad’s day special with grilled classics

Summertime, for many, represents an opportunity to enjoy freshly cooked meals while enjoying time outdoors, and Father’s Day represents an early opportunity to go all-out on the grill. Taking your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary starts with chef-inspired recipes that call to mind the flavors of the season. Whether you’re...
RecipesPosted by
TheStreet

Make Father's Day Sizzle With Beef On The Grill

DENVER, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Father's Day gifts are handmade, so celebrate the special dads in your life by creating a memorable culinary experience that suits their style, taste and love of the grill. The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, managed by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, has you covered with beef recipes that are sure to make Father's Day special and show how much you care.
RecipesNews 12

Tasty Tuesday: Outdoor entertaining

We're getting creative with our perfect summer slice!. Lexi Ritsch, of the Hamptons Aristocrat, shows News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen and Elisa DiStefano how to make the perfect pizza bar. Recipes:. Pickled Corn. Yields: 2 Q. Ingredients. Corn raw, off the cob, 2 pounds. Salt, 1/3 cup. Champagne vinegar, 1.75 cups.
Food & DrinksINFORUM

Shake up your grill game by throwing a pizza on

In the past, I have been leery of cooking pizza on the grill. The entire concept of just putting dough on the grill seemed a bit strange to me. I mean, aren’t grills for meat and veggies? Won’t the dough just stick, start on fire, and then leave me calling for delivery anyway?
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Dorito Taco Salad Is the Retro Summer Recipe We're Bringing Back In 2021

With summer’s arrival, backyards across the country are mowed and waiting for the party to begin! The propane tanks are full, the pools are ready for splashing and the patio table is being set. With all of the cookouts we have to look forward to over the next few months, you need a dish you can whip up in no time, travels well and will be the star of any backyard barbecue.
RecipesArkansas Online

COOKING FOR TWO: Cold-fried french fries as once-a-year delicacy

Brace yourself. I'm about to share a very controversial opinion:. You should have french fries for dinner at least once a year. I generally loathe deep frying. It's messy, it smells up the house and there's a lot of hot oil involved that, once it's been used a few times, needs to be dealt with.
Houston, TXKHOU

Erika Schlick's Grilled Picanha

HOUSTON — For more information on Erika Schlick, visit her blog The Trail To Health. 1. Take the steak out of the refrigerator for one hour to come to room temperature. 2. Using a knife, carve a crosshatch pattern on the fat cap without cutting into the meat portion. (Code TRAIL gets you 10% off Nakano Knives)
RecipesAPG of Wisconsin

Annie's Culinary Corner: Bring on the Baja bowl

They’re all the rage — usually Asian-inspired entree bowls brimming with noodles, rice, seafood, beef, pork, vegetables and adventurous sauces. We really enjoyed a delicious shrimp taco recipe my friend Sara’s daughter, Lisa, shared — especially the flavorful sauce. (Baja refers to a style found on the Mexican peninsula, influencing fish tacos that allegedly originated in Baja, California.)
Recipeslifeisbutadish.com

Mexican Lime Grilled Chicken

An easy, flavorful grilled chicken is a summertime staple, and this is ours! It’s a Mexican Lime Grilled Chicken that comes out tender and juicy every time. When it comes to grilled chicken, this recipe is the best of the best! It’s a Mexican Lime Grilled Chicken that comes out perfectly juicy with the most delicious char after some time on the grill. I pair it with all of our favorite southwestern side dishes and it’s easy enough for a weeknight, but delicious enough for a party!