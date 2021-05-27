Astrup Family Foundation supports Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning
Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault & Owatonna is pleased to announce a grant award from Astrup Family Foundation, a part of Astrup Companies which also includes Sterling Pharmacy and Sterling Home & Décor. The program support grant of $5,000 will allow continued advance care planning outreach and education to the communities served by the Allina Health Hospitals in Owatonna and Faribault.www.southernminn.com