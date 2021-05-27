Astrup Family Foundation supports Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning

Gardening lowers your stress levels and improves your wellbeing. That sounds logical but now we have research to prove it according to a paper published in the journal Cities. "This is the first time the "dose response" to gardening has been tested and the evidence overwhelming suggests that the more frequently you garden-the greater the health benefits," said Royal Horticultural Society wellbeing fellow and lead author Dr Lauriane Chalmin Paui. "In fact gardening every day has the same positive impact on wellbeing than undertaking regular, vigorous exercise like cycling or running."