Owatonna, MN

Astrup Family Foundation supports Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning

By Michelle Vlasak
southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault & Owatonna is pleased to announce a grant award from Astrup Family Foundation, a part of Astrup Companies which also includes Sterling Pharmacy and Sterling Home & Décor. The program support grant of $5,000 will allow continued advance care planning outreach and education to the communities served by the Allina Health Hospitals in Owatonna and Faribault.

www.southernminn.com
