New York (CNN) — Joel Ramsey remembers the moment he decided to change his life. It came when he'd been incarcerated for the fourth time. "I was in a cell by myself and I just had a self-talk. And I'm like, 'Damn, I'm here again.' ... I just made a decision that this was the last time." he said. "The people that are home, taking care of their family, making a living -- those are the people that I wanted to try to be like."