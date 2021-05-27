Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, FL

FEMA Sending $2 Million to Bay County for Emergency Bypass Pumps

By FLORIDA DAILY
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ko5jA_0aDWjOUn00

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced this week that it has approved a grant of $2,024,999 to Bay County to install permanent emergency bypass pumps at 36 lift stations within the county.

The grant is funded by FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).

During storm events, the sanitary sewer system needs to continue circulation to prevent being overwhelmed by any increased volume from floodwaters. Installing emergency bypass pumps will mitigate sanitary sewer flooding and surcharging, allowing lift station pump operations to be maintained even without an external power supply.

Under the HMGP, FEMA provides grants to help communities eliminate or reduce disaster-related damage. Following a major disaster, a percentage of total federal recovery grant funds is designated to develop more resilient communities.

Because Florida has an Enhanced Hazard Mitigation Plan, this means more funds are available for post-disaster mitigation programs. States with an enhanced plan receive HMGP funds based on 20 percent of the total estimated eligible Stafford Act disaster assistance.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Permanent Damage#Storm Damage#Supply#Emergency Bypass Pumps#Hmgp Funds#Disaster Related Damage#Floodwaters#Storm Events#Circulation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Kathy Castor Announces $6.1 Million in HHS Funds for Lutheran Services Florida

This week, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., announced that Luthern Services Florida (LSF) will get $6,122,491 in federal funds. The money comes from a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Head Start Emergency Supplemental grant which was approved through the “American Rescue Plan,” the $1.9 federal stimulus passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden at the end of March.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
FloridaDaily

Fort Myers Selected by HUD for Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Funds

Last week, U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Sec. Marcia Fudge announced that five communities, including one in the Sunshine State, have received a combined $160 million to redevelop severely distressed housing and spur comprehensive revitalization under the federal Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. HUD named Camden, New Jersey; Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit,...
EnvironmentPosted by
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Calls on Floridians to Prepare for Hurricane Season

With Tuesday marking the first day of the 2021 Hurricane Season, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlighted “Prepare Florida,” an initiative to encourage Floridians to prepare now before a hurricane makes landfall. The website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and resources to help Floridians ensure...
Income TaxPosted by
FloridaDaily

Katie Morris: A Veto of SB 54 Will Protect Consumers

The ideas behind the development of legislation reforming or reorganizing Florida’s automobile insurance are well intended, but the net effect of repealing the state’s no-fault auto insurance system will likely increase litigation in our already clogged court system. Florida already has one of the worst legal environments in the country—with...
Sarasota County, FLPosted by
FloridaDaily

Greg Steube: Casey Key’s Restoration Efforts Important for Coastal Resilience in Sarasota County

This week, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., toured Casey Key’s coastal restoration site and reviewed their shoreline resilience project. “Especially as we approach another hurricane season, Casey Key’s restoration efforts will be critical in achieving long-term coastal resilience in Sarasota County,” Steube said. “These coastal resilience efforts will serve our environmental and economic interests for decades to come, and our team is committed to working with all of our federal, state and local partners to help advance these efforts.”
EnvironmentPosted by
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Releases Hurricane Preparedness Guide

At the end of last week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released a Hurricane Preparedness Guide in advance of this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season that begins June 1. The Florida Attorney General’s Hurricane Preparedness Guide is a resource that provides current information about major storm events, how to prepare homes...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Hopes to Reach Floridians Through Working With Tax Collectors

This week, state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a collaboration with the Florida Tax Collectors Association (FTCA) to engage more Floridians on statewide initiatives. Beginning this week, information and resources about statewide crime-fighting and prevention initiatives, including combating human trafficking and the opioid epidemic, avoiding scams and anonymously reporting crime, will be on display in tax collector offices across Florida.
EnvironmentPosted by
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Highlights Environmental Agenda in Letter to Michael Regan

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., sent a letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan outlining his priorities for the agency including protecting and preserving our environment while bolstering our economy and protecting American jobs. In his letter, Scott also stressed the importance of ensuring Florida receives...
Lynn Haven, FLwfsu.org

Lynn Haven Voters To Choose Next Mayor In Special Runoff Election

Lynn Haven voters are electing their next mayor Tuesday—almost a year after former mayor Margo Anderson stepped down following her arrest on public corruption charges. Bay County Elections Supervisor Mark Andersen says no candidate in last month’s mayoral and city commission races got enough votes to win outright — triggering three runoff elections: one for mayor and two for city commissioner seats.