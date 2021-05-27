Museums and historic sites published May 26, 2021

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council Monday will conduct a public hearing to sell land to an Avon company that wants to build a large apartment building near the new Kwik Trip in Downtown Willmar. Lumber One wants to buy the city parking lot on Block 25, which sits between the Kwik Trip and Highway 12. They are also looking to buy the private property on the east side of that block, which is currently home to a quonset hut that contains a second hand shop. The project involves a 4-story apartment complex with more than 57 units, and first floor parking. The total investment in the project is 10 million dollars, and to help defray costs with environmental cleanup associated with a former dry cleaning business, they are requesting tax increment financing from the city.