Museums and historic sites published May 26, 2021
Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed holidays, $3 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum.www.wctrib.com