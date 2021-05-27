Aston Bay Enters into Letter Agreement for the Drill-ready Mountain Base Metals Project in Central Virginia, USA

Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SKYG) (US:SRKZF) (“Sky Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed two definitive agreements (collectively the “Agreement”) for two contiguous claim blocks (the “claims” or “Projects”) comprising the Imperial Property (“Imperial” or the “Property”) which shares 4.7 kilometers of it’s northern border with Amex Exploration’s (TSX-V: AMX) Perron Property in Quebec, where high-grade gold has been intersected in three zones along a 3.2 kilometre corridor. To the east, the claims adjoin Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) who are set to commence 7,500 metres of drilling in the coming weeks, targeting both orogenic gold and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS) style mineralization. The two Projects, named La Reine and Le Roi, comprise a combined 228 claims covering approximately 6,575.84 hectares in the gold and VMS-prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt region of Ontario and Quebec. Refer to maps in Figures 1 & 2.