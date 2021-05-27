Cancel
Lewisville, TX

New York investor buys 90-acre, 1,429-unit apartment community in Lewisville

By Ryan Salchert
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the largest apartment communities in North Texas has a new owner. New York-based EastSky Properties has acquired Hebron 121 Station, a 90-acre, 1,429-unit apartment community in Lewisville. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The development was sold by Dallas-based Huffines Communities, which started buying land for the multi-phase project in 2007. The project's first phase delivered in 2011.

lewisville.bubblelife.com
