New York investor buys 90-acre, 1,429-unit apartment community in Lewisville

For this latest edition of Relocation Station, we're continuing east into the Mid-Cities submarket. There are a number of cities in this submarket including the likes of Arlington, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford and Hurst. There is also a chunk of Fort Worth located south of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport which has been included on this list. While this area hasn't historically been known as an office hot spot, a number of interesting opportunities exist here for large corporations.