New York investor buys 90-acre, 1,429-unit apartment community in Lewisville
One of the largest apartment communities in North Texas has a new owner. New York-based EastSky Properties has acquired Hebron 121 Station, a 90-acre, 1,429-unit apartment community in Lewisville. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The development was sold by Dallas-based Huffines Communities, which started buying land for the multi-phase project in 2007. The project's first phase delivered in 2011.lewisville.bubblelife.com