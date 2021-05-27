CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Diamcor Resumes Expansion Plans to Increase Processing Volumes

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2021-05-27

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') today announced it is proceeding with the expansion of processing facilities at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The Company originally targeted the expansion for 2020; however, due to...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
theloadstar.com

Strong peak season volume increases at HKIA tempered by Covid delays

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and Cathay Pacific Cargo have both reported strong September volumes, but a recent Covid case slowed the hub’s handling operations. HKIA said imports and exports had both increased by double figures, with total throughput up 17.9% year on year, to 455,000 tonnes. “Cargo to and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Small McLean satellite company plans big expansion

McLean, Virginia-based SpaceLink will grow its headquarters staff from 10 employees to more than 50 after receiving state incentives for its expansion. SpaceLink also has operations in Silicon Valley. “Northern Virginia is an important hub for the aerospace and defense industry, which makes it a great fit for SpaceLink’s corporate...
MCLEAN, VA
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#Mining#Diamonds#Infrastructure#Diamcor Mining Inc#Company#Venetia Project#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Qb International#Dmiff#The Tiffany Co#Krone 104#De Beers#Venetia Diamond Mine
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

The shipping crisis in California is now so bad that officials should consider declaring a state of emergency, the head of the California Trucking Association says

Officials in Southern California should consider declaring a state of emergency to help ease clogged ports in the area, a state trucking boss said. In an interview with Fox News, Shawn Yadon, CEO of the California Trucking Association, said every stakeholder in the supply chain needed to act to fix the crisis - from shipping, trucking, and rail to warehousing. This echoed the sentiments of other experts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
hawaiitelegraph.com

Worldwide Wind Energy Market Demand, Future Business Analysis, Growing Business Opportunities, Global Wind Energy report By Emergen Research

The global Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 167.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization coupled with the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies. Rising initiatives of the government to increase the adoption of sustainable sources of power generation such as solar energy and wind energy in order to reduce the emission levels and enhance the quality of air is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Corona Doom 2.0: Carter Worth Warns That Vaccine-Maker Moderna May Have Further To Fall. What To Do If You're Long.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor on 8/26/2021. But it has tumbled since, down almost 17% as of Wednesday's close. Strong returns from the oil E&P Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI), Bitcoin miner Marathan Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have helped that cohort outperform despite Moderna. Now CNBC market...
ECONOMY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Small Modular Reactor Market Size USD 10.42 Billion by 2027 | Top Players Bechtel Corporation, Holtec International, Toshiba International Corporation, etc

The global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing interest in a small modular reactor is fueled by the need to reduce the impact of capital cost and provide power separate from a large power grid.
INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Global Soil Monitoring Market Size USD 872.3 Million by 2027 | Market Trend- Advancements in the agricultural practices

The global Soil Monitoring Market will be worth USD 872.3 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Emergen Research has published a research report on global Soil Monitoring market covering current market dynamics with market developments from 2019 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of historical and emerging trends in the market along with emerging trends, revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations and opportunities The main aim of the report is to help the user, reader, investor understand the exact market scenario.
AGRICULTURE
hawaiitelegraph.com

Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics & Top Key Players Are Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, ETC

The global nanopharmaceutical drugs market is projected to be worth USD 82.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The nanopharmaceutical drugs market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cancer. The Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Nanopharmaceutical Drugs market in each key region of the world. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hawaiitelegraph.com

Desktop 3D Printer Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global Desktop 3D Printer Market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. the industry, with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Desktop 3D Printer market. The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others.The market is revolutionizing.
MARKETS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Medical Lighting Technologies Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Medical Lighting Technologies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecast timeframe, the increasing government investment in healthcare facilities is anticipated to accelerate the market growth of medical lightning technologies. The rising government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the growing number of hospitals in the emerging economies are driving the demand for the market. Medical Lighting Technologies Market Size - USD 1.94 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9 %, Market Trends - The rise in the concern for a specialized lighting solution in the operation theater.
MARKETS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Clinical Perinatal Software Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global clinical perinatal software market is projected to be worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The clinical perinatal software is observing high demand attributed to growing birth rates. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Clinical Perinatal Software market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry.
MARKETS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Plant-based Protein Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment With Top Key Players Are CARGILL, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), DuPont, ETC

The global Plant-based Protein Market will be worth USD 16.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of plant-based protein market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among the health-conscious population and their changing dietary patterns. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Plant-based Protein market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets. The growing demand for Protein supplements among consumers to improve their health and wellness is expected to drive the growth of plant-based protein products. The sedentary lifestyle of the growing population has resulted in the prevalence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, which has increased their need to consume plant-based protein products.
AGRICULTURE
hawaiitelegraph.com

Watch Market 2021 Size, Share, Analysis & Trends by 2028- Exclusive Research Report by Reports and Data

The global Watch Market size is expected to reach USD 85.00 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rise in the disposable income of the working population and launch of new, more advanced, and innovative products in the market and increasing focus on wearable devices with features that enable monitoring a variety of aspects and functionalities. In addition, growth of the affluent middle class is resulting in increasing spending on premium quality products such as luxury watches, fitness watches, and smartwatches, which in turn, is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. A trend in the market is luxury watch manufacturers are increasingly investing in development of more advanced and innovative products and increasing their presence and visibility on online platforms for marketing and branding of products. Companies are also offering a wider range of aesthetically appealing advanced products with long-lasting battery life in order to enhance consumer experience and build brand image and preference. Rising inclination of consumers towards luxury watches, especially Swiss-made products, as luxury watches are a reflection of a wearer's status symbol and personal taste, and it also indicates affluence of the wearer. These factors are expected to boost market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period.
MARKETS
WWD

L’Oréal USA Hires Marissa Pagnani McGowan as Chief Sustainability Officer for North America

Click here to read the full article. L’Oréal USA has tapped Marissa Pagnani McGowan as chief sustainability officer for North America. “Marissa brings to her sustainability work a passion for the power of partnerships and collective action,” said Stéphane Rinderknech, president and chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA and executive vice president of North America, in a statement.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection McGowan, who officially joins the company in November, will report to Rinderknech. “We aim to drive a complete transformation of our business — to be a leader and catalyst of change in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy