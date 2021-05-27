Cancel
Nevada State

Victory Completes Sampling Program at Black Diablo, Nevada Property

 6 days ago

Victory Exploration Team Investigating Manganese Oxide Deposits for Copper in the Vicinity of the Big Mike Deposit. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ('Victory' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its exploration team has completed a sampling program on the Company's Black Diablo property in Nevada. 72 soil samples and 22 rock samples were collected and submitted to ALS for analysis.

