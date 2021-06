The US government warned against all travel to Japan amid a Covd surge just months before the country hosts the Olympic games.The alert issued by health officials and Joe Biden’s state department does not ban US citizens from visiting the Japan, but could impact on travellers’ insurance and cause complications for athletes due to participate in the games, which begin in July.“Travellers should avoid all travel to Japan,” the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in new Covid-19 update. “Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading...