SANUWAVE Health Presents dermaPACE System Treatment Study Results Showing Enhanced Localized Wound Tissue Oxygenation

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products and stem cell therapy, today announced that it will present a poster at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting, to be held virtually May 26-28, 2021.