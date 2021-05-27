Cancel
Jeff Bezos Announces the Date of His Departure as Amazon CEO

By Entrepreneur en Español
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast February, Jeff Bezos confirmed his resignation as CEO of Amazon. Today, the founder of the ecommerce giant revealed when he will step down to make way for his successor, Andy Jassy. Yesterday, March 26, after it was announced that Amazon bought MGM Studios, Bezos confirmed that Jassy will take...

Jeff Bezos
