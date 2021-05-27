Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gold Mountain Updates Project Economics at the Elk Gold Project

hawaiitelegraph.com
 12 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce an updated preliminary economic analysis of the Elk Gold Project. The update is based on the increased Mineral Resource Estimate announced on May 14, 2021, the Ore Purchase Agreement with New Gold Inc. ('New Gold') announced on January 26, 2021 (the 'Ore Purchase Agreement') and the Mining Contract with Nhwelmen-Lake LP announced on January 19, 2021 (the 'Mining Contract'). An updated preliminary economic assessment (the 'PEA') will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of May 14, 2021.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mine#Gold Production#Gold Reserves#Mineral Exploration#Data Mining#The Elk Gold Project#Gold Mountain#Gmtnf#Mineral Resource Estimate#New Gold Inc#The Mining Contract#Sedar#Npv#Pea#Nwhelmen Lake Lp#New Gold#Mineral Resources#The Resource Estimate#Lerch Grossman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Argo Gold Commences Drilling at the Uchi Lake Gold Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (FSE: P3U) ("Argo Gold") has commenced drilling at the Uchi Lake Gold Project. A helicopter supported program started in early June. All drill sites have been spotted and most drill pads are cut for a 2500 metre drill program. The program is designed to test the down-dip continuity of high-grade gold results returned from the 2020 channel sampling program as well as test reconnaissance targets along the projected strike of known high-grade mineralization. The drill rig is currently at the Raingold Zone, which has never been drilled, and one of the first targets will be to test down-plunge of the channel intersection of 2.3 metres (true width) of 31.2 g/t Au which was returned from the 2020 field exploration program.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

TRU Precious Metals Doubles Phase One Drill Program to up to 2,500 Meters at its 100% Owned Twilite Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is expanding the current phase 1 drill program at its 100% owned Twilite Gold Project ("Twilite Gold") in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt to up to approximately 2,500 meters, further to its previous announcement on June 1, 2021.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Montage Gold Corp. files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Koné Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCPK: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that the Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Koné Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR. The Technical Report, which is dated June 7, 2021, has an effective date of May 25, 2021 and is entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Koné Gold Project Côte d'Ivoire". The results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment were previously disclosed in summary form in the Company's news release dated May 25, 2021, "Montage Announces Koné Gold Project PEA with After-Tax NPV of $652M and 31% IRR."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the " Company " ) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Florin Resources Inc. (" Florin") to amend the terms of the option and joint venture agreement (the " Option Agreement") to acquire an interest in the Florin Gold Project covering 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the " Florin Gold Project"), previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021.
Economydallassun.com

Idaho Champion Gold Announces Drill Program at Champagne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ('IdahoChampion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce details for the planned drilling component of the previously announced 2021 exploration program (the 'Field Program') at the 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project ('Champagne') near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho (See press release dated May 12, 2021).
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Chemistry Advancements Significantly Improve Gold Recovery and Economics

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB: EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to report continued research and development of EnviroLeach's patented gold recovery technologies has resulted in improved efficiencies and significantly reduced reagent costs.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Landore Resources Limited: Drilling Update, BAM Gold Project, Junior Lake Property

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. LONDON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Landore Resources Limited (AIM: LND) ("Landore Resources" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the drilling programme for 2020-21 (the "Drilling Programme") on the BAM Gold Deposit, Junior Lake Property, Ontario, Canada ("BAM Gold Deposit").
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

Fiore Gold Drills 24.4 Metres of 2.85 G/T Gold and 40.3 Metres of 0.70 G/T Gold in Core Drilling at Its Gold Rock Project, Nevada

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB: FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from recent core drilling at its Gold Rock project in Nevada (Figure 1). The core drilling program is designed to supplement the larger reverse circulation program, giving a more detailed look at the subsurface geology and structure while providing more complete and representative samples for assaying and other test work.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Drilling Resumes at Fisher Gold Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp (CSE:TGC) ('Taiga' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that drilling activity has resumed at the Fisher Project (the 'Property') located within the Trans Hudson Corridor ('THC') 125km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The Property is contiguous to the north, south and east with SSRM's Seabee Gold Operation and is owned and operated by the Fisher Joint Venture ('Fisher JV'), comprised of 80% ownership by SSRM and 20% by TGC. Mobilization is now underway at Fisher, with the program expected to consist of 2,000m in 7 holes.
Healy, AKminingnewsnorth.com

Drilling underway at Healy gold project

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. June 3 announced the start of a 4,000-meter drill program at the Healy gold project in Alaska's prolific Goodpaster Mining District. "We're thrilled to be back in Alaska and kicking off the maiden diamond drill program at Healy," said Kenorland Minerals CEO Zach Flood. "This project represents an excellent opportunity for another completely greenfields gold discovery."
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Gatling Obtains Kir Vit Drilling Permit and Acquires Remaining Interest on Swansea Leases at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /June 3, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce that it has obtained its drilling permit for the Kir Vit prospect six km north of the three high-grade gold deposits at the Larder Gold Project. The Company's maiden program at Kir Vit hit gold mineralization in 13 out of 16 holes and discovered three new mineralized zones. Gatling has also entered into an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 25% interest in certain mining leases on the western portion of the Larder property known as the Swansea zone, such that Gatling will now hold a 100% interest in all mining leases and claims on its Larder property.
Economydallassun.com

Anaconda Mining Commences 20,000 metre Drill Program and Geophysical Survey at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce it has commenced a 20,000 metre diamond drill program (the 'Drill Program') at its wholly-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro' or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Drill Program, which is in addition to the 3,500-metre drill program announced in March 2021, will be primarily focused on infill drilling designed to convert priority Inferred Mineral Resources within and adjacent to the constrained open pits, into Indicated Mineral Resources to support the ongoing Feasibility Study. The constrained open pits were designed using only Measured and Indicated Resources (Exhibit A), which, in the process, captured a portion of Inferred Resources within the open pits. Additionally, there are under-drilled areas adjacent to the constraining open pits that, if converted to Indicated Mineral Resources, could further increase the open-pit mineral resource.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Announces Corporate Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate update on its three gold and silver exploration properties located in Nevada, USA. The Company's focus in Nevada is based on several key factors:
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

NV Gold Announces Staking Around and Lease of Drill-Ready Discovery Bay Gold Project in Nevada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Pete Herrera (the "Vendor"), providing NV Gold the right to lease an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Discovery Bay Gold Property in Lander County, Nevada ("Discovery Bay").
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Galleon Gold’s Initial Metallurgical Studies Show High Gold Recovery for West Cache Gold Project

Note from the CEO- David Russell CEO and President of Galleon Gold comments, “These initial test results are outstanding. We are very pleased with the recovery rates which indicate Zone #9 mineralized material will be easily recoverable using a standard processing route. The results are now in the hands of P&E Consultants who will be utilizing the data in the upcoming PEA. We look forward to receiving the remaining results from the Met Study and will start to plan optimization studies that can be implemented during the bulk sample phase.
Businessresourceworld.com

Marvel Receives First Assays 2021, at Blackfly Gold Project, Atikokan, Ontario

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T1), (IMTFF: OTC PINKS); (“Marvel” or the “Company”) is pleased to report it has received its first assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario. The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received the first batch of 78 assays. A further 180 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Exploration Program at the GK Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce its 2021 exploration plans for the Company's wholly owned GK property, a copper-gold project located in the Golden Triangle mining district of northwestern British Columbia (Figure 1). The GK property is surrounded by several important copper and/or gold deposits, including Golden Bear, Red Chris, Schaft Creek, Spectrum-GJ, GT-Tatogga and Galore Creek. The property is situated 15 km from the town of Telegraph Creek and covers an area of approximately 274.5 km2. The southeastern-most portion of the property is accessible by road.