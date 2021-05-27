Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Great Atlantic Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Its 100% Owned - Golden Promise Gold Property - Central Newfoundland

hawaiitelegraph.com
 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has begun the 2021 exploration program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. Exploration is underway in the northern region of the property to define trenching and drilling targets. Two rock samples collected by the Company during 2017 from quartz float in this region returned 57.5 and 200 grams / tonne gold (Company News Release of August 28, 2017). This is referred to as the Branden float occurrence.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Price#Atlantic Canada#Mineral Exploration#Gold Reserves#White Gold#Quartz Float#Company#Soil Anomaly No#Vlsg#Appalachian#Ril#Marathon Gold Corp#Sokoman Minerals Corp#The Queensway Project#Jmz#P Geo#The Mineral Resources#Mineral Reserves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Wolfden Commences Silver Focused Exploration in New Brunswick

Doubles Silver Land Holdings With the Addition of Over 3,800 Hectares. Previous Results Include 353 G/T AgEq Over 5.9 Metres1,2. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased announce that it has commenced a silver focused exploration program on its substantial land holdings in the prolific Bathurst Mining camp of New Brunswick (see Figure 1). A recent compilation of its silver rich occurrences along with some insight gained from its recent acquisition the Big Silver Project in Eastern Maine, suggests that there was a regional epithermal silver-gold event that extends between Maine and New Brunswick that could have formed the large scale, breccia-type silver-rich deposits that Wolfden is targeting.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Monarch Plans to Restart the Beaufor Mine and the Beacon Mill by June 2022

The Corporation is moving into recruiting mode in preparation for the reopening of its facilities. Before operations were suspended, some 150 people worked at the Beaufor mine and 30 at the Beacon mill. Monarch will focus on operating the Beaufor Mine through two accesses (the production ramp near the mine...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Gatling Obtains Kir Vit Drilling Permit and Acquires Remaining Interest on Swansea Leases at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /June 3, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce that it has obtained its drilling permit for the Kir Vit prospect six km north of the three high-grade gold deposits at the Larder Gold Project. The Company's maiden program at Kir Vit hit gold mineralization in 13 out of 16 holes and discovered three new mineralized zones. Gatling has also entered into an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 25% interest in certain mining leases on the western portion of the Larder property known as the Swansea zone, such that Gatling will now hold a 100% interest in all mining leases and claims on its Larder property.
Economybirminghamnews.net

Anaconda Mining Commences 20,000 metre Drill Program and Geophysical Survey at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce it has commenced a 20,000 metre diamond drill program (the 'Drill Program') at its wholly-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro' or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Drill Program, which is in addition to the 3,500-metre drill program announced in March 2021, will be primarily focused on infill drilling designed to convert priority Inferred Mineral Resources within and adjacent to the constrained open pits, into Indicated Mineral Resources to support the ongoing Feasibility Study. The constrained open pits were designed using only Measured and Indicated Resources (Exhibit A), which, in the process, captured a portion of Inferred Resources within the open pits. Additionally, there are under-drilled areas adjacent to the constraining open pits that, if converted to Indicated Mineral Resources, could further increase the open-pit mineral resource.
Alaska Stateresourceworld.com

Kenorland Commences Maiden Diamond Drill Program at the Healy Project in Alaska

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD) (FSE:3WQ0) (“Kenorland” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Healy Project (the “Project”), located within Alaska’s prolific Goodpaster mining district. This maiden diamond drill program will consist of approximately 4,000 meters over 10 holes, testing 3 target areas defined by strong gold in soil anomalism. The drill program is scheduled to last approximately two months and will be completed near the end of July.
Idaho StateStreetInsider.com

Ophir Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of 2021 Drill Program with Mobilization of Roadwork Crews to the Breccia Gold Property, Idaho

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Ophir Gold Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (FSE: 80M) (OTCQB: KPZIF) ("Ophir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its maiden 2021 diamond drill program at the Breccia Gold Property (the "Property"), where it holds an Option to earn 100% interest. The Property is located approximately 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho, and may be accessed directly by road.
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Exploration Program at the GK Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce its 2021 exploration plans for the Company's wholly owned GK property, a copper-gold project located in the Golden Triangle mining district of northwestern British Columbia (Figure 1). The GK property is surrounded by several important copper and/or gold deposits, including Golden Bear, Red Chris, Schaft Creek, Spectrum-GJ, GT-Tatogga and Galore Creek. The property is situated 15 km from the town of Telegraph Creek and covers an area of approximately 274.5 km2. The southeastern-most portion of the property is accessible by road.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Emgold's Partner Kennecott Exploration Expands Diamond Drill Program at the New York Canyon Copper Property, NV

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kennecott Exploration Company ("KEX"), a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO), plans to expand its diamond drilling program at the New York Canyon Copper Property, Nevada (the "Property"). The Property is subject to an Earn-In with Option to Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") between Emgold and KEX.
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

TDG Gold Corp. Announces 30-Year Extensions to Baker and Shasta Mining Leases, Toodoggone Production Corridor, British Columbia

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 01, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the extension of its Baker and Shasta mining leases until Sep 10, 2051 and June 13, 2050 respectively. TDG completed its acquisition of the Toodoggone District assets of Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker') in December 11, 2020 which included the Baker and Shasta mining leases and surrounding mineral claims, and the Mets mining lease - all located within the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Trillium Gold Mines Initiates Phase 1 exploration program on its Confederation Belt properties, east of Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA:0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") announces that field work has commenced on its Confederation greenstone belt properties. These properties all lie within the Confederation greenstone belt and span approximately 65 kilometres of gold and base-metal prospective ground. They include the Confederation Belt, Copperlode West, Karas Lake and Moose Creek, and the Caribou Creek properties (Fig. 1). The majority of the Confederation greenstone belt properties are accessible by vehicle or boat and lie adjacent to a hydro line that parallels the Wenasaga Road, between Ear Falls and Pickle Lake, Ontario.
Economyaustinnews.net

Vior Begins Extensive Summer Field Programs and Strengthens Its Exploration Team

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Vior Inc. ('Vior' or the 'Corporation') (TSXV:VIO)(FRA:VL51)(OTC PINK:SXMVF) is pleased to announce that it has begun an extensive summer field exploration program at its Belleterre and Skyfall gold projects in Quebec. Vior is also pleased to report the strengthening of its exploration team.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

St. James Gold Expands its Drilling Exploration in Central Newfoundland

St. James Gold’s (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) acquisition strategy to develop economic mineral deposits has expanded its work on the Central Newfoundland-based Quinn Lake Project as the company has acquired new surface work and drilling permits. St. James Gold controls 100% of the licenses for the project. Additional...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

C2C Gold Corp. To Present At 1st Newfoundland Virtual Investor Conference Being Held From June 1st To 3rd, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the " Company" or " C2C") is pleased to announce C2C Gold will be presenting at the 1 st Newfoundland.Gold Virtual Conference being held from June 1 to 3, 2021. For more information on the conference and to register please visit: Newfoundland Gold - Virtual Investors Day. Newfoundland is experiencing a modern day gold rush and is a top ranked exploration and mining jurisdiction. Mining is one of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest and oldest industries, and a major contributor to the economy of the province.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Quadro Updates on Exploration at Its Careless Cove Property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd.(TSXV: QRO)(OTCQB: QDROF)(FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its recently announced soil sampling and prospecting survey on the Careless Cove property (the "Property"), located southwest of Glenwood in east-central Newfoundland (see Quadro press release dated April 28, 2021). Previous work on the two claim blocks, which comprise the Property, resulted in the discovery of gold mineralization up to 11.38g/t Au from the Eastern Block, and 59.413 g/t Au from the Western Block as described below.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Sokoman and Benton Jointly Acquire Grey River Gold Project in Southern Newfoundland

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2021-- Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (the “Company” or “Sokoman”) is pleased to announce, together with Benton Resources Inc. (“Benton”) (TSXV: BEX), the joint acquisition of the 324 claim (8,100 hectare) Grey River Gold Project in southern Newfoundland. The Property includes 11 claim units (275 hectares) optioned from local interests under letter agreements, more details to be released in the coming weeks. The Grey River acquisition is consistent with the newly formed Sokoman/Benton Alliance, which is targeting district-scale gold opportunities in Newfoundland. Sokoman is now one of the largest land holders in Newfoundland with direct ownership or co-ownership of over 150,000 hectares (+6,000 claims) and is sufficiently funded to advance its portfolio of properties.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Graycliff Exploration Identifies Visible Gold in Drill Core from the Phase Two Program at the Shakespeare Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB: GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that visible gold ("VG") has been identified in multiple holes from its recently completed 2,000 metre ("m") phase two core drilling program (see Press Release dated April 22, 2021) on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The initial results of 67 g/t over 3.0 metres released last week from Hole #8 (see Press Release dated May 19, 2021) was the first hole where VG was identified.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Magna Terra Begins Exploration on the Hawkins Love Gold Project, Southern New Brunswick

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has started systematic exploration on its 100% interest in the Hawkins Love Gold Project ('Hawkins Love' or 'Project'), located in Southern New Brunswick. The Company plans to undertake systematic prospecting, geological mapping, collection of 3,500 B-Horizon soil samples, and a drone magnetic survey designed to cover the main contact Zone between the Saint George Batholith and adjacent Mascarene volcanic and sedimentary rocks, a similar geological environment to Galway Metals' Clarence Stream Project (Exhibit A).
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Contact Gold Announces Completion of Redomicile to British Columbia

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2021) - Contact Gold Corp.(TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOL)(the "Company" or "Contact Gold")is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to redomicile from Nevada to continue as a British Columbia corporation.
Economystreetwisereports.com

Sassy Resources' Projects in Newfoundland and the Eskay Camp in B.C.'s Golden Triangle Are Red HOT!

Sassy Resources Corp. (SASY:CSE; SSYRF:OTCQB) has been killing it since its shares started trading nine months ago, yet the company's valuation remains quite low. In addition to Sassy's flagship Golden Triangle British Columbia project, its wholly owned, privately held subsidiary Gander Gold Corp. (GGC) controls eight claims blocks {9,032 claims/~225,905 hectares} in Newfoundland.