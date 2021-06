Is the economy headed into trouble? Things seem solid enough right now, with new weekly unemployment claims just hitting their lowest levels since COVID-19 took hold a year ago, and Q1's GDP growth rate of 6.4%. But never say never. The snapback thus far from the pandemic's initial disruption was apt to happen with or without help. Matters could get tougher from here, as the true strength of the turnaround is tested. Don't forget, April's unemployment rate of 6.1% actually edged up a bit from March's level.