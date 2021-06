Jeopardy! champion Buzzy Cohen is back, this time as the guest host for the 2021 Tournament of Champions, which kicks off on Monday and continues through May 28. Cohen, 36, became a fan-favorite contestant during his original six-game winning streak in 2016 before he won the Tournament of Champions himself in 2017. Before the first game airs tonight, Cohen shared a contemplative photo from the historic Jeopardy! set in Los Angeles. This is the first tournament since Alex Trebek's death in November 2020.