Bend, OR

OSU launches new Center for the Outdoor Recreation Economy

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State University’s new Center for the Outdoor Recreation Economy will advance research and curriculum development, technical skills training and leadership programming for the U.S. outdoor industry. Based in OSU’s Division of Extension and Engagement, partners in the center are the College of Forestry and OSU-Cascades in Bend. “With this...

centraloregondaily.com
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Lee Davis
Jessica Turner
#Oregon College#Outdoor Activities#Oregon State University#The College Of Forestry#Osu Cascades#Oregon State#Impact Studio#The Office Of The Provost#Interim Osu#Outdoor Products#Outdoor Activity#Launches#Academic Programs#Sustainability#Workforce Development#Academic Collaboration#Faculty#Natural Resources#Career Opportunities
