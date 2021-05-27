Cancel
Nashville, TN

Blended Festivals Partner With CLEAR to Provide Safer Festival Experience For Fans

 17 days ago

Health Pass by CLEAR Providing Secure, Frictionless COVID-19 Screening. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSIRE / May 27, 2021 / Today, Blended Festivals and CLEAR announced a partnership to utilize CLEAR's Health Pass to more safely welcome fans back to summer music festivals. Launching the first festival in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 13th and 14th, fans will be able to use Health Pass to connect their verified identity with a real-time health survey - creating a safer, seamless and expedited entry.

Nashville, TNBrewbound.com

Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program. MNB’s taproom...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHA Highlights GEM Nominees, 1127 F Avenue And 532 Marina Ave

This article is the third in a series about CHA’s Going the Extra Mile Award. Each year, the GEM Committee considers historic homes and properties that have been nominated by Coronado Historical Association (CHA) membership. GEM Award finalists must have completed a recent restoration or renovation project true to the historic character of the home by December 31 of the prior year. The GEM committee researches the history of each home before making its selections. The Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Committee is pleased to announce this year’s finalists in a series of articles over the next few weeks. The winner will be honored at the Annual National Preservation Month Symposium on Thursday, May 21, 2021. These are Coronado’s GEMs. These owners truly Go the Extra Mile.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Hella Mega Tour 2021 rescheduled as tour by Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer shifts dates, adds cities

The move follows announcement that 2021 tour by Def Leppard and Motley Crue has been postponed until 2022, including July Petco Park show in San Diego. After being postponed for a year from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of live events, Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” with Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters has now been pushed back by 12 days and rescheduled its dates and the order of the cities it will visit.
San Marcos, CANews 8 KFMB

Out & About: D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Not all heroes wear crepes...they MAKE THEM. Obviously. Today I want you to meet Chef Dayleen. She's internationally trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London and she's also a small business owner here in San Diego. Chef Dayleen owns D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos. Through all...
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: The Steel Woods, “Baby Slow Down”

In Their Words: “‘Baby Slow Down’ is a song written from the perspective of a mother whose child has lost his or her way. She can see the path of the thing she loves most is getting rocky, so to speak, and knows she must intervene. Rowdy would tell the story of the car wreck he had one night headed home from a show the two of us had played about an hour outside of Nashville. It had been snowing and the roads were slick so when his mom told him, ‘baby, slow down’ the following day, he said, ‘I wasn’t even speeding,’ to which she replied, ‘No, in life, in everything, just slow down.’ I think too many times parents can see their kids heading down a path of destruction and never say anything in fear of rejection and resentment. I, for one, am glad that’s not the kind of parents I had, and I know Rowdy would say the same for his.” — Wes Bayliss, The Steel Woods.
Nashville, TNchattanoogacw.com

Stacey Abrams making stop in Nashville on speaking tour featuring 'candid conversation'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Stacey Abrams is taking her national speaking tour to Nashville with a one-night-only appearance at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Abrams, a Democrat from Georgia, became a national figure after narrowly losing the state's gubernatorial race in 2018. "She is widely credited as a leading organizer behind the election earlier this year of Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate," the Associated Press reports.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.
Nashville, TNWTVF

Teaching Your Dog to NOT Jump

Katie gave tips on how to keep your dog from jumping up to greet you or guests. To see more online dog training videos go to www.coachfido.com. For information on how to get your pet professionally trained by a Nashville K-9 trainer, visit www.NashvilleK9.com or call (615)438-2602.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Theater-loving San Diego teen wins national Shakespeare competition

SAN DIEGO — Delilah Delgado fell in love with William Shakespeare’s plays while attending outdoor performances at The Old Globe theater in Balboa Park. Now, the San Diego teen will soon trod the boards of Shakespeare’s Globe in London, as her prize for winning first place in a national Shakespeare contest.
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.