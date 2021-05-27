CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for Purchase

 2021-05-27

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase land (the 'Land'), on approximately 60 acres in Fort Saskatchewan, a municipality 25km from Alberta's capital city of Edmonton. The...

therealdeal.com

Harbor Group grabs $558M in financing for Black Rock purchase

A huge office purchase requires huge financing, and Harbor Group International got it for its recent acquisition of Black Rock. Two months ago HGI entered into an agreement to buy the office building at 51 West 52nd Street from ViacomCBS for $760 million. Now, the Commercial Observer reports that $558 million of that is coming from commercial mortgage-backed securities financing.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Sophya CEO on $15 Million Fundraise, Growing the Workplace Metaverse

Virtual workspace platform Sophya just completed a $15 million funding round as people continue working from home due to the pandemic. CEO Vishal Punwani joined Cheddar’s “Closing Bell” to discuss its platform as a workplace metaverse and also talked about how the company will utilize the fundraise to grow the business.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Twin Vee PowerCats Signs Land Purchase Agreement to Expand Boat Production Capacity

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ('Twin Vee' or the 'Company'), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, announced today that it has signed a land purchase agreement giving it the right to acquire a 14.5-acre parcel near the waterfront in Fort Pierce, Florida. The terms of the agreement grant Twin Vee a 60-day due diligence period that ends on December 6. The Company is then provided with 150 days to accomplish necessary site and zoning approvals before closing on the site. 'What attracted me to the area was that we would have quick access to the water, which would be ideal for testing new boat models and providing demonstrations,' explains Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. 'Maverick Boat Co, Cobia Boats, Hewes Boats, Pathfinder Boats, and Pursuit Boats all have factories nearby as well. This area is considered by many to be the central location for boat building.'
FORT PIERCE, FL
Denver Business Journal

Hines purchases Denver wood treatment facility, plans business park

The closure is of the Koppers wood treatment facility is part of the Pittsburgh-based company's consolidation plan. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close January 10, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting...
DENVER, CO
#Alberta#Debt Financing#Pipelines#Infrastructure#Cse#Cwsff#Land#The Land For Cad#Loan#Company#The Land#Fcf#Refinery Row#The Board Of Directors#Investor Cubed Inc#Rb Milestone Group Llc#Ny Stamford#Ab
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
Florida Phoenix

Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is making a significant push for new offshore wind development to meet ambitious climate goals, but industry leaders say they also need long-term commitments and support from Congress to reach their potential. Leaders of the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry called on Congress to invest in renewables at a hearing […] The post Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

To refinance after bankruptcy, Hertz files for IPO

Rental car company Hertz, which filed for bankruptcy early in the pandemic, emerging on 30th June, has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO. Benefiting from a shortage of rental cars, the company released a positive financial report in August and signaled its plans for the IPO.
ECONOMY
WWD

L’Oréal USA Hires Marissa Pagnani McGowan as Chief Sustainability Officer for North America

Click here to read the full article. L’Oréal USA has tapped Marissa Pagnani McGowan as chief sustainability officer for North America. “Marissa brings to her sustainability work a passion for the power of partnerships and collective action,” said Stéphane Rinderknech, president and chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA and executive vice president of North America, in a statement.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection McGowan, who officially joins the company in November, will report to Rinderknech. “We aim to drive a complete transformation of our business — to be a leader and catalyst of change in...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Worldwide Wind Energy Market Demand, Future Business Analysis, Growing Business Opportunities, Global Wind Energy report By Emergen Research

The global Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 167.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization coupled with the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies. Rising initiatives of the government to increase the adoption of sustainable sources of power generation such as solar energy and wind energy in order to reduce the emission levels and enhance the quality of air is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Corona Doom 2.0: Carter Worth Warns That Vaccine-Maker Moderna May Have Further To Fall. What To Do If You're Long.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor on 8/26/2021. But it has tumbled since, down almost 17% as of Wednesday's close. Strong returns from the oil E&P Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI), Bitcoin miner Marathan Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have helped that cohort outperform despite Moderna. Now CNBC market...
ECONOMY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Small Modular Reactor Market Size USD 10.42 Billion by 2027 | Top Players Bechtel Corporation, Holtec International, Toshiba International Corporation, etc

The global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing interest in a small modular reactor is fueled by the need to reduce the impact of capital cost and provide power separate from a large power grid.
INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Clinical Perinatal Software Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global clinical perinatal software market is projected to be worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The clinical perinatal software is observing high demand attributed to growing birth rates. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Clinical Perinatal Software market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry.
MARKETS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Medical Lighting Technologies Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Medical Lighting Technologies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecast timeframe, the increasing government investment in healthcare facilities is anticipated to accelerate the market growth of medical lightning technologies. The rising government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the growing number of hospitals in the emerging economies are driving the demand for the market. Medical Lighting Technologies Market Size - USD 1.94 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9 %, Market Trends - The rise in the concern for a specialized lighting solution in the operation theater.
MARKETS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Watch Market 2021 Size, Share, Analysis & Trends by 2028- Exclusive Research Report by Reports and Data

The global Watch Market size is expected to reach USD 85.00 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rise in the disposable income of the working population and launch of new, more advanced, and innovative products in the market and increasing focus on wearable devices with features that enable monitoring a variety of aspects and functionalities. In addition, growth of the affluent middle class is resulting in increasing spending on premium quality products such as luxury watches, fitness watches, and smartwatches, which in turn, is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. A trend in the market is luxury watch manufacturers are increasingly investing in development of more advanced and innovative products and increasing their presence and visibility on online platforms for marketing and branding of products. Companies are also offering a wider range of aesthetically appealing advanced products with long-lasting battery life in order to enhance consumer experience and build brand image and preference. Rising inclination of consumers towards luxury watches, especially Swiss-made products, as luxury watches are a reflection of a wearer's status symbol and personal taste, and it also indicates affluence of the wearer. These factors are expected to boost market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period.
MARKETS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Global Soil Monitoring Market Size USD 872.3 Million by 2027 | Market Trend- Advancements in the agricultural practices

The global Soil Monitoring Market will be worth USD 872.3 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Emergen Research has published a research report on global Soil Monitoring market covering current market dynamics with market developments from 2019 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of historical and emerging trends in the market along with emerging trends, revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations and opportunities The main aim of the report is to help the user, reader, investor understand the exact market scenario.
AGRICULTURE
hawaiitelegraph.com

Desktop 3D Printer Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global Desktop 3D Printer Market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. the industry, with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Desktop 3D Printer market. The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others.The market is revolutionizing.
MARKETS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics & Top Key Players Are Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, ETC

The global nanopharmaceutical drugs market is projected to be worth USD 82.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The nanopharmaceutical drugs market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cancer. The Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Nanopharmaceutical Drugs market in each key region of the world. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hawaiitelegraph.com

Aerospace & Defense Materials Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The global aerospace & defense materials market is expected to reach USD 27.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the aerospace & defense materials market is owing to the increasing demand for innovative and high-quality metals and alloys in the aerospace and defense industry. Various applications, including carrying of passengers, astronauts, or fighter pilots, increase the market demand for aerospace products, which must comply with the performance and quality of the highest standards under extreme conditions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

