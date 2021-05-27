Cancel
American Manganese Sends Sample from RecycLiCo Process to International Cathode Manufacturer

hawaiitelegraph.com
 7 days ago

RecycLiCo™ Sample Outperformed Commercial Grade Cathode Precursor Purity. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company'), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to report that the recycled product, produced from recycled NCA (lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide) cathode waste has been shipped to an international cathode manufacturer for the purpose of validating whether the material can be integrated into their production.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
Variability in the manufacturing process

Distinguishing between common causes and special causes. Variability refers to the general term for the spread of scores in a distribution. The greater the differences between scores obtained, the more spread out or scattered the scores will be. Variation can be caused by many factors – some which are controllable and others that are inherent in the process. Variation that is inherent in the process is called common cause variation or random variation. Variation that is caused by factors which can be clearly identified, and typically managed, is referred to as special cause variation or assignable variation.
