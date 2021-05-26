Cancel
Participate in HRSA’s HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day Twitter Thread: June 1-5

By HIV/AIDS Bureau, Health Resources, Services Administration, U.S. Dept. of Health, Human Services
hiv.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day, HRSA invites all recipients, stakeholder organizations, and federal partners to participate in a HRSA-initiated Twitter thread. The thread begins Tuesday, June 1, through Saturday, June 5, which is both HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day as well as the 40th anniversary of when the first five cases of what later became known as AIDS were officially reported. The #HRSAHonorsHIVSurvivors thread is intended to promote advancements in HIV care and treatment and HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, honor the lives of people with HIV, and support people with lived experience in sharing their stories.

www.hiv.gov
