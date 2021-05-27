Taste of Sonoma Going Virtual for a 2nd Straight Year

Fire season officially begins today for the city of Santa Rosa’s Fire Department. The department says they expect “another long and significant fire season” which is not being helped by recent hot and dry weather and drought conditions. The department will begin weed abatement inspections making sure that property owners cut weeds and seasonal grasses that are over four inches in height and maintain this practice throughout the fire season. There will also be a series of Wildfire Ready Community Workshops starting next Monday to help the community further prepare for the wildfire season. Learn more at srcity.org/wildfireready.