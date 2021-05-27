Taste of Sonoma Going Virtual for a 2nd Straight Year
The Taste of Sonoma, an annual event held by the Sonoma County Vintners, will be virtual for a 2nd year in a row due the pandemic. Dates for the online viewing experience will be July 15th, 22nd, and 29th with online wine tastings, educational webinars, cooking classes and food pairings. Organizers plan on returning to an in-person event in 2022 when they move to the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens in Santa Rosa. More information for the event can be found at TasteOfSonoma.com or Wine.com.www.ksro.com