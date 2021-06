Let's be clear: There are about a lot of ways to cook chicken, whether you fry it, roast it, or bake it. But some of the best chicken dinner ideas, however, are grilled recipes. While grilling is always great in the summertime, you can also make these grilled chicken meals (some in just 30 minutes!) inside with a handy pan. Or, if you have time to spare, you can make an easy grilled chicken marinade, let it sit, and then toss it on the barbecue. So simple!