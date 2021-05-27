Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Sees 25% Increase in Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is receiving a substantial increase in applications for its Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program. his increase comes a year after the pandemic caused college enrollment nationally to decline 2.5%. According to the National Student Clearinghouse, the decline in fall 2020 was nearly twice the rate of decline the previous year.www.alabamanews.net