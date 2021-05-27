Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Sees 25% Increase in Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program

alabamanews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is receiving a substantial increase in applications for its Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program. his increase comes a year after the pandemic caused college enrollment nationally to decline 2.5%. According to the National Student Clearinghouse, the decline in fall 2020 was nearly twice the rate of decline the previous year.

www.alabamanews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G I#College Tuition#Graduate College#Tuition Assistance#College Students#Adva#Eligible Veterans#G I Dependent#College Enrollment#In State Students#College Campuses#Permanent Va Disability#Dependents#Technical Schools#Spouses#Instructional Fees#Textbooks#Fall#Credit Hour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Alabama medical marijuana bill signed into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a medical marijuana bill into law, making it legal for registered patients with qualifying conditions to safely access and use medical cannabis. Alabama is the 37th state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana. More than a dozen conditions, including...
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Gov. Ivey Signs Alabama Medical Cannabis Bill into Law

Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law SB 46, making medical marijuana legal in Alabama. This bill serves as the beginning of a “productive, safe & responsible operation…” according to a tweet published by Ivey Monday. The bill was first introduced by State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence) last year. It will...
Alabama Statewcbi.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation as Republican opposition fades. It’s been a hot topic in the state for decades. Ivey reported signing the bill Monday. The program will allow those with qualifying conditions to purchase medical marijuana prescriptions. The approval comes almost a...
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Alabama has just authorized medical marijuana. Here's what to know.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed SB46, creating a medical marijuana program in Alabama and allowing the use of medical cannabis for roughly 15 illnesses or diseases, provided certain conditions are met. Here's what you need to know. What's new under this bill?. The Alabama Legislature in 2014 passed legislation...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Alabama StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

Alabama lawmakers on Monday inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to businesses, universities, schools and state agencies if they have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Alabama StateWSFA

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...