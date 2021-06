Tokyo Olympics: Covid-19 serious cases reach a new high but IOC, Suga, and Koike in denial. The Olympic countdown is getting nearer despite the majority in Japan hoping that it will be postponed or canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. Despite this, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike remain in denial. Hence, it seems that the IOC, Suga, and Koike are hoping that by ignoring the unpopularity of the Olympics – and the serious concerns that persist – that the Olympics will go ahead based on their respective shoddy responses.