The Town Board of the Town of New Scotland will hold the COVID Update Meeting on June 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 in person attendance will not be permitted. In accordance with the Governors Executive Order 202.1 the meeting will take place remotely via Zoom. The meeting will be recorded and minutes of the meeting will be made available at a later date. Members of the public can connect, listen and view the meeting at: