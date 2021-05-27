Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Blockchain-Based Trade Finance Protocol PolyTrade Successfully Raises $1.2M Funding

hawaiitelegraph.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / The rampant DeFi adoption has witnessed massive opportunities to transform the fin-tech space. The emerging modern financial industry is today witnessing convergence of trade finance and DeFi. Platforms such as Polytrade are instrumental in the systematic application of blockchain technology by promoting trade finance in the world of DeFi.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piyush Gupta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Finance#World Economic Forum#Financial Technology#Financial Transactions#Master Ventures#Orion Protocol#Au21 Capital#Spark Digital Capital#Ld Capital Limited#Icetea Labs#Krypital Group#Rok Capital#Amesten Capital#Axia Ventures#Dasheng Capital#Wef#Asian Development Bank#The Polygon Network#Tokenizing#Coo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
Marketscryptoninjas.net

Crypto gateway exchange service Fasset receives licenses to begin operations in Malaysia

Fasset, a crypto-asset exchange gateway and provider of tokenization services, today announced that it has received three separate full authorizations from the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), in the Federal Territory of Labuan, Malaysia to commence operations from the country. These licenses represent Fasset’s first full licensing outside of the...
Marketscfainstitute.org

Blockchain and DeFI: Drivers of Change in Asset Management

Posted In: Alternative Investments, Drivers of Value, Economics, Future States. That’s what Mona El Isa, the founder and CEO of Avantgarde Finance, told the audience at the Alpha Summit by CFA Institute last month. “If you make that assumption, you can totally re-imagine the infrastructure that finance is built on,”...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Security tokens, the next generation of electronic trading

The Paypers has sat with Darius Liu, ADDX to learn more about security tokens and regtech solutions that enable investment aficionados to fight financial crime and stay compliant in a tokenised economy. What is ADDX? What are security tokens?. ADDX is a digital securities platform that brings private market access...
Economytcbmag.com

Rae Wellness Raises $9.5M in Series A Financing

Do you have to be a med-tech or technology startup company to raise venture capital in Minnesota? Not always. Local startup Rae Wellness just closed on a $9.5 million round of Series A financing. Founded in 2019 the company produces an array of wellness supplement products. Rae began by selling...
Marketsaithority.com

BitPay Commemorates 10 Years As Leading Blockchain Payment Processor

Expands Blockchain Services Bringing Crypto Mainstream. BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, announced its 10th birthday. Founded in June 2011, while Bitcoin was still in its infancy, BitPay wanted to make it easy for businesses to accept bitcoin payments and grew into the largest bitcoin payment processor in the world. Serving industry-leading businesses globally and supporting hundreds of thousands of crypto users, BitPay works with Microsoft, ATT, WeWork, Camping World, Newegg and Jomashop.com and processed over $5 billion in payments volumes since inception and for tens of thousands of businesses worldwide.
Marketsfinextra.com

Broadridge to run Private market Hub on Amazon Blockchain Services from AWS

Utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) to better streamline and connect the private equity ecosystem and assets, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) today released the latest evolution of its industry-leading Private Market Hub platform, using Amazon Managed Blockchain from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The updated platform, the industry’s first deployment...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Global Digital Payments Volume to Triple at 3 trillion by 2030: PwC

The volume of digital transactions worldwide is likely to triple over the next decade on the back of rapid innovations in the payments sector coupled with a significant amount of digitization of the economies. A recent study says Asia-Pacific will grow the fastest in cashless transaction volume, increasing by 109%...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Infosys Chairman Advocates Regulation of Crypto Assets as Commodities in India

The chairman of major Indian company Infosys says that crypto should be regulated as an asset, like a commodity. He believes that crypto investors will significantly contribute to India’s economy. Infosys Chairman Wants Crypto Regulated as an Asset. Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani says the Indian government should regulate crypto as...
Marketsaithority.com

HIVE Blockchain Becomes a Limited Partner in Alpha Sigma Capital Fund

HIVE Invested into Alpha Sigma Capital’s Flagship Multi-Strategy Fund Focused on Investing in Leading Blockchain Companies. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a pioneering digital asset fund focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure announced the investment of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. into its flagship fund launched in January of 2020. The fund invests in companies and decentralized projects that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide demonstrable change and efficiency in financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain, and biotechnologies. Alpha Sigma Capital utilizes a rigorous fundamental research approach in determining value and managing risk. Under ASC’s Special Situations team, opportunities are examined from value-investing to distressed assets combined with deal structuring that includes mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, consolidation, and public offerings of both utility tokens and equities.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Tech, Law, Finance-focused GreenSky Capital Finalizes Fourth Venture Fund, Invests in Cloud-based Software Firm

Recently revealed that it has finalized its fourth affiliated venture fund, the GreenSky Accelerator Fund IV, LP. The Fund reportedly has $15 million to invest in Canada‘s early-stage tech firms. The Fund’s limited partners are “composed of a network of private Canadian and U.S. investors, many of whom have either invested in GreenSky’s previous three funds or were introduced by those who have,” according to a release shared with Crowdfund Insider.
Visual ArtBayStreet.ca

Global Blockchain Technology Company ByteNext Successfully Closes Funding Rounds

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2021 / The use-cases of blockchain technology is continuously evolving. An ironclad utility of this technology is DeFi and NFTs. To continuously ensure that this space grows unabatedly, ByteNext is offering a systematic approach to promote blockchain technology to its fullest potential. Securing a robust tech-stack and infrastructure, ByteNext is resolving everyday issues by implementation of blockchain technology.
MarketsEntrepreneur

3 Interesting Benefits of Blockchain and How It Can Change Finance

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. On Thursday, January 28th, Robinhood received a request for $3 billion in collateral from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). This prompted the broker to halt purchases of GameStop shares on its trading platform in order to reduce the size of the collateral desired by the DTCC. In the aftermath of this incident, Robinhood has been rallying for a move away from the current T+2 standard for settlement of trades to instantaneous settlement. This is because the DTCC collateral requirement is a result of the current T+2 standard. Essentially, the DTCC has to ask participating brokers, such as Robinhood, for collateral to insure against the event that the broker goes bankrupt between the time the trade is entered into, and the two days it takes to settle the trade.
Businessthewealthrace.com

BullPerks Successfully Ended Private Funding Round Raising $1.8M

BullPerks has efficiently accomplished its non-public funding spherical elevating $1.8 million. Furthermore, Bullperks is probably the most excellent Decentralized VC and multi-chain launchpad answer. This challenge may have large potential to make an amazing influence on the crypto business. It’s two in a single challenge that makes use of the identical token and the revolutionary tier system.
Marketsinvesting.com

2 ETFs To Invest In Fintech And Blockchain Technologies

Digitalization is having a substantial impact on the financial services industry. Therefore, financial technology (fintech) has been one of the most important investment themes of recent years. Research by Thomas Philippon of the New York University Stern School of Business highlights:. “FinTech covers digital innovations and technology-enabled business model innovations...
MarketsCoinDesk

Solana Blockchain Raising Up to $450M: Report

Solana, the blockchain backed by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, is raising between $300 million and $450 million, according to a report Friday by Decrypt, largely citing anonymous sources. Solana had planned on closing a smaller round in March but boosted its ambitions in response to strong demand, the report said. The...
Marketsprivateequitywire.co.uk

Maven 11 Blockchain Venture Fund II raises EUR40m

Dutch blockchain investment fund Maven 11 Capital has raised EUR40 million which it will invest in start- and scale-ups creating innovative financial services and building Web 3.0. using blockchain technology. The new fund is a direct response to the explosive demand for investment in, and mentoring of, start-ups in decentralised...
MarketsCoinDesk

DeFi Risk Assessor Sherlock Raises $1.5M in Pre-Seed Funding

“Fundamental risk analysis and covering protocols directly is a heavy lift,” Gavin McDermott, partner at IDEO CoLab Ventures in a statement. “But if Sherlock’s model can scale to a meaningful percentage of TVL in DeFi, their network will significantly improve safety for the entire industry.”. : Bumper, a DeFi-Based Crypto...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Bengaluru-based logistics startup Locus raises $50 mn in Series C funding | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

Locus said that it will use the funds for improving geographical reach and building its research and development team to expand the product line. Supply chain technology startup Locus on Thursday announced that it has raised $50 million in Series C funding led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. The funding also saw the participation of Qualcomm Ventures LLC and existing investors Tiger Global and Falcon Edge. Noted angel investors Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs; Kunal Shah, CEO of Cred; Raju Reddy, founder of Sierra Atlantic; and Deb Deep Sengupta, former President & MD, SAP South Asia; also participated in the round.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Dapp for upcoming Diem blockchain raises $4.5M in seed investments

Pontem Network, a decentralized application that seeks to connect Facebook’s Diem to public blockchains like Ethereum, has raised $4.5 million in seed investments, setting the stage for continued development of the ambitious digital currency project. The Pontem Network is described as a Polkadot Substrate-based chain, which means it can serve...