American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of The Chemours worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.