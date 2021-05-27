Patton Township Rescinds Local COVID-19 Regulations

May 16-22 is National EMS Week. This year’s theme –”This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities” – recognizes the EMS practitioner’s dedication to providing high level emergency care throughout our communities, 24/7/365. Whether a medical or trauma emergency, active threat situation, or urgent medical transport for evaluation, EMS is the public health “safety net” ... prepared and equipped to provide the best care available under some of the most strenuous conditions imaginable. EMS providers also take an active role in training our community members on how to appropriately handle medical emergencies and best survive crisis situations when and if encountered.