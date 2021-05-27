Patton Township Rescinds Local COVID-19 Regulations
Patton Township supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to rescind enforcement of the remaining regulations in the township’s temporary COVID-19 ordinance. The township had previously updated the ordinance to align with Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance on masking, which now no longer requires face coverings for fully vaccinated people in most circumstances and which DOH announced on Thursday would be lifted entirely by June 28.www.statecollege.com