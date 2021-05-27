Cancel
Patton, PA

Patton Township Rescinds Local COVID-19 Regulations

By Geoff Rushton
State College
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatton Township supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to rescind enforcement of the remaining regulations in the township’s temporary COVID-19 ordinance. The township had previously updated the ordinance to align with Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance on masking, which now no longer requires face coverings for fully vaccinated people in most circumstances and which DOH announced on Thursday would be lifted entirely by June 28.

www.statecollege.com
