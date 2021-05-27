Cancel
Global Rising Tech Star Quantexa Grows 108% and Expands New Products and Capabilities

hawaiitelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Data and analytics software leader Quantexa sees rapid growth in Contextual Decision Intelligence markets globally and is now working with 6 of the Top 14 Financial Institutions in North America. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Quantexa, the data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
#Tech#Linkedin#Big Data#Financial Intelligence#Global Growth#Global Markets#Global Financial Markets#Business Growth#Market Growth#Financial Institutions#Financial Services#Evolution Equity Partners#British Patient Capital#Abn Amro#Quantexa Cdi#Kyc#Master Data Management#Apac#Hsbc Bank Plc#Ai
